As the social and political friction over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to boil over, there is intense focus is on everything we’ve lost. Depending on your point of view, that ranges from personal freedoms, jobs and income, perspective, patience and the most tragic loss, lives.
Then the potential for another disturbing loss hit me this week with our first little preview of winter. While scraping the ice off my windshield so I could get to work early that morning, I realized that the pandemic also could very well be the beginning of the end for an important rite of childhood.
Snow days.
The virus has fast-tracked school districts to mainstream virtual education to the point that making sure every student has internet access and a device at home is standard. It’s been happening in large, metropolitan school districts for years, but only now is it considered more than just a luxury reserved for those “rich” districts.
Like telehealth and grocery delivery, ensuring all of our kids have access to education regardless the circumstance is a worthwhile long-term result. As history teaches, tragedy and challenge is the mother of invention and adaptation.
But it’s also a little sad to know that before long, when it’s too snowy or slick outside for kids to safely get to school, they’ll simply pick up a tablet or computer, log in and continue with their education as normal.
Not that I want kids to miss all kinds of school and get a poor education, but there always has been something magical about those precious one or two days a year. To wake up with anticipation, look outside, see the snow and turn on the radio to hear the list of school closures. Then there’s the rush of adrenaline when you hear yours.
A free day, no school, no extra homework, just vast tracts of new-fallen snow crying to be made into snowmen and used for snowball fights, snow angels and endless trips up and down the sledding hill.
Then when you’re half frozen and exhausted, there’s a mug of hot chocolate.
I loved snow days, and as with many things now as the years pass, I lament the simple things kids today don’t experience. They’ve never used a rotary telephone, cassette tapes, a VCR and for some, can’t even tell time on a clock with hands.
That’s OK, it’s progress. I’m sure my parents lamented the things I never experienced, like home deliveries from the milkman or party line telephones.
The coronavirus also could claim another related victim of the snow day — the fake sick day. I’m the first to admit that I was a pro at this.
It usually began with, “Mooommm. I don’t feel good,” and progressed to how I was afflicted with the worst malady ever conceived (albeit just the eight-hour version, as I would have a miraculous recovery in time to play with friends after school).
I was the Charlton Heston of faking illness. Or is that Ferris Bueller? At least I thought I was. It’s clear now in hindsight I probably never fooled mom or dad with this mysterious malady that always seemed to hit in the morning on a school day or before church on Sundays.
I don’t have much sympathy for foiling the fakers.
But no more snow days? That seems wrong somehow, like more than just a casualty to progress.
We’re not quite there yet, and even with more families doing virtual education these days, the statistics say this winter we’ll have at least one.
Make it a good one, kids.