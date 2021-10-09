The debate over Campbell County Public Library has gone from overblown nonsensical to scary in just a few days.
A small number of protesters have been hazing the library, its board and the county commission since the summer. Acting like Chicken Little, they warned time and time again that the sky was falling because of library displays and events. Then they decided that the devil was inside the library itself and started targeting its books in the teen and children’s sections that they fear will turn youth into some sort of sex-crazed zombies.
Some took it so far this week as to file a criminal complaint with the Sheriff’s Office likening the library’s book collection to a sex crime.
Please.
And to top it all off, one of our county commissioners called for de-funding — even closing — Campbell County Public Library.
Del Shelstad, who in his three years as a commissioner has often spoken seemingly without thinking, tried to walk back some of his comments later, but let’s be clear. When he addressed the library board on Monday night, he threatened closure.
He warned the library against requesting more money because in his opinion, “we shouldn’t fund you at all.”
Then, when asked to clarify, he elaborated: “If that means closing it, then we close it.”
Not too long ago, the thought of shuttering one of Campbell County’s most popular institutions would have been laughable. But as things across the county and country get more and more crazy, it’s not something that can be ignored.
Let’s put this into perspective.
• The library has 188,000 books or other items in its collection. That’s 188,000 books that people can check out and read for their entertainment or their education. Eighteen books have been challenged. That means that for 18 books that a small group of people find suspect, he is suggesting shutting down a vital institution in this county — all because the staff and board won’t do what he wants it to.
That’s the mark of a bully, a tyrant or a dictator. Take your pick. It is not the mark of a good leader.
• Shelstad is disgruntled that the process is taking too long. Challenges were filed in August. Sixteen of those have been responded to in those two months. Some are expected to be completed next week. Shelstad wants those done in a week, not a couple of months.
The whole notion of government moving quickly — and a government he’s partially responsible for — is laughable. Ask anyone who’s gone through the zoning process what they think of the county’s timetable for getting things done.
Ask some agency that wants funding about how slowly the county responds.
And we’d wager money on the earful that the Energy Addicts would give about the county’s slothful response to volunteers who wanted to turn the empty Centennial Section into a supreme recreation site for the benefit of its citizens. The county’s response ultimately was to shut it down because the volunteers were moving too fast.
And by the way, whatever happened to the grand plans for a courthouse annex at the old Cloud Peak Energy Building? Nothing has happened for two years or more.
• The division in the community that Shelstad cites is coming from a small minority on the radical right who are targeting the library to promote its moral agenda. The fact that they chose to go first to the county commission to complain about books that teenagers can read shows their primary goal. Raise hell first, solve the problem — if there is one — later. At that point, they hadn’t challenged one book using the formal process established. When that hasn’t worked, they have gone back to Plan A: Raise hell. It’s the mark of hate groups. Assault enough times, tell lies enough times and the enemy will soften.
But “the enemy” in this case is the library, an institution dedicated to the principle of enlightenment.
Now the radicals are taking their complaints to the school board, telling trustees that the local schools should have nothing to do with the library. Never mind that plenty of students use the library to better themselves, whether that’s the computers available there so they can write their reports, or the books that supply them with information to do so. They can use study guides to prepare for their college entrance exams, or get help with writing resumes. Or they can simply check out books and learn the joy of reading and the wealth of information that one can gain from the written word.
The suggestion to break all ties with the school district is untenable.
The same instigators have filed a complaint that there is obscene material in the library. One of the protesters likened the library’s actions to sexual assault and sexual intrusion. The thought is stupefying and a punch in the gut to victims of sexual assault. Someone who picks up a book has the choice of placing it back down. Choice has been taken away when one is a victim of sexual assault.
Should we be worried about the continual barrages? Absolutely.
A few of the commissioners — Shelstad included — got it into their heads that a local agency promoted abortions. Even though they were proven wrong, they cut the county’s funding to Gillette Reproductive Health despite the good that it does in promoting good health for women and men too poor to afford medical care.
And Shelstad, along with Commissioner Colleen Faber, decided that the off-track betting businesses in town weren’t to their liking. They shut down Wyoming Downs and the Horse Palace without even the courtesy of letting them know that they were voting on it.
It’s an old saying, but one worth remembering: Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.
It’s up to the citizens of Campbell County to speak out before more of their favorite institutions disappear.
Gillette News Record
Oct. 2