Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Cyclists, motorists must stay alert to keep everyone safe
From the June 13 Wyoming Tribune Eagle
The long-running joke used to be that only two kinds of people rode bicycles: Hardcore competitive cyclists and those with too many DUIs – and you could easily tell them apart.
The good news is that’s no longer the case. Recreational cycling has increased dramatically in recent years, as more and more people realize the health benefits and the pure joy of pedal-powered transportation.
Of course, along with more bicycles on the roadways comes more accidents involving cyclists and motorists, for a variety of reasons. Yes, it’s true that some people still think of bicycles with the same fondness they feel for miller moths or mosquitoes. From “coal rolling” pickup trucks intentionally blowing exhaust in cyclists’ faces to impatient drivers who simply refuse to slow down and give bicycles a wide berth, a few inconsiderate motorists still disrespect those on two wheels.
For the most part, though, bikes and vehicles coexist pretty well in southeast Wyoming. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for improvement – by both groups. Sometimes, collisions or close calls are caused by inattentive drivers, but often it’s the cyclist who isn’t following the rules and guidelines to help make sure they get to their destination safely.
Which is why, on this 30th anniversary of the Greater Cheyenne Greenway, we decided to offer some tips for both cyclists and motorists to try to prevent some of the more than 19,000 injuries and 100 deaths nationwide each year among those pedaling to and from work or just for fun.
The American Safety Council offers these safety tips for bicyclists:
Maintain control of the bicycle – Just like driving a car, a cyclist should only use an appropriate-sized bicycle. A cyclist unaccustomed to long rides should always build up stamina before attempting a lengthy trip. A tired cyclist can prove as dangerous as a tired driver. Lastly, the bicycle should be monitored to ensure it is in good, operable order.
Wear a helmet – Simple head injuries can cause lasting damage. Helmets protect the brain, and could even save a cyclist’s life.
Be alert – Bicycles are harder to spot, and careless drivers pull out of their driveways or open a car door without seeing the cyclist. Therefore, cyclists should always bike wisely, defensively and evasively, never assuming a car will stop or check for them.
Be visible – Sometimes, especially at night, motorists might be unable to see a cyclist if he or she does not have the proper equipment. Cars have headlights, and bicycles should have reflectors if they are out at night, as well as a front lamp. Wearing brightly colored clothes is also advised.
Communicate intentions – Bicycles don’t have blinkers, but cyclists should always use hand singles when turning left (hold left hand straight out), right (hold left arm at 90-degree angle) or when slowing down (point left hand down).
Ride with traffic – Always ride in the same direction as traffic flow so that it’s easier for motorists to see cyclists.
The Safety Council also reminds cyclists that when they’re on the road, they must remember they aren’t exempt from the same traffic laws that apply to motorists: “A stop sign, lane rules, the responsibility to look both ways, not driving between two cars at a red light, driving under the influence, and all other road rules apply to those riding bicycles on the road. Cyclists usually have the right of way when on the road, but such assumptions may not keep people safe.”
A more recent issue that’s caused some problems is the increasing popularity of electric-assist bikes. These are modified bicycles that are pedaled like a regular bike, but also feature an electric motor, battery and other equipment to give cyclists a boost, when needed. Such bikes are fun for a lot of reasons, but largely because they allow users to go faster than they would under their own power alone.
Of course, with that extra speed comes added danger. While the average amateur cyclist travels 17-18 mph on flat ground, by riding an e-bike, they can reach speeds of 28 mph. This often means when a crash does occur, the injuries are much more severe. According to a study of emergency department data collected from 2000 to 2017 by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, 17% of e-bike accident victims suffered internal injuries, compared to about 7.5% for pedal bikes.
Combine these high-speed riders with pedestrians on the 10-foot-wide Greenway path, and you have yet more potential for injuries.
But after all of this talk about what can go wrong, let’s also pause to celebrate the more than 40 miles of Greenway path that loops much of the capital city, allowing people to bike to many places without riding on city streets. It is easy to take this amazing amenity for granted, but not every city the size of Cheyenne has made such an investment in the health and safety of its residents.
A few years back, city leaders took another step to improve cycling safety by adding designated bike lanes to several major thoroughfares in the Avenues and other areas of town. Though controversial at the time, they have proven successful, and we encourage city planners to add more in the future.
As we pause today to celebrate the actions of our predecessors who had the vision to create these dedicated paths, let’s all of us – cyclists and motorists alike – recommit ourselves to watching out for one another as we get out and enjoy all the area has to offer this summer.