Weather Alert

...AREAS OF SMOKE INCREASING OVER WESTERN AREAS THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY... Smoke from distant wildfires will spread eastward across Carbon and Albany counties over the next 12 to 24 hours. This may result in reduced air quality through Monday evening. Residents in these areas should take actions to limit outdoor activities to mitigate the effects of the smoke, especially those more susceptible including the elderly, young children and those with respiratory conditions.