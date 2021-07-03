Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
No special session this summer?
From the June 13 Riverton Ranger
The Wyoming Legislature won’t convene in special session this summer after all.
That probably can be taken as a sign that both lawmakers and Gov. Mark Gordon are feeling less anxious about the state’s fiscal troubles, K-12 education in particular.
If they are, there’s one big reason: federal coronavirus relief funds.
The state already has received more than half a billion dollars in recovery money, with another half-billion headed our way soon. But that causes some anxiety itself.
Even before the federal windfall, the Legislature had seen fit not to put together a K-12 funding plan which for a time looked to be a disastrous prospect. But state revenue projections improved a bit, enough that the legislators, while not necessarily proud of the decision, at least could live with adjourning the session without forcing massive cuts to K-12 spending.
What they likely are feeling now is that there will be funding available that, a year ago, they didn’t realize they were going to have.
The special session, presumably, was going to be when the legislators decided how the huge federal relief funds would be spent. But cautionary voices made a good point when they said the federal funding was so big, with so much promise, that it probably would be better not to use the crisis climate of a special session as the foundation for spending those funds.
That makes sense. As the lawmakers proved earlier this year, even when you have a full legislative session, which follows a full interim period of drafting bills, vetting them, conducting committee hearings, amending, voting and revoting, these billion-dollar spending decisions still are hard to make.
Of course they are easier when the decision lies in what to do with money rather than what to do without it, but the combination of competing interests, political pressures, and our legislators’ general preference for cutting rather than spending has proved in the past that the path for spending new money is no cakewalk either.
And let’s not kid ourselves. In this political climate, our Republican-dominated Legislature isn’t eager to appear to go into a specially arranged feeding frenzy in order to capitalize on money provided by a Democratic presidential administration in a Congress controlled, however narrowly, by Democrats as well.
The Legislature, and Wyoming by extension, now have reason to think that the gruesome projections of K-12 reductions aren’t going to be necessary for the next biennium. And a more or less time-tested procedure for determining spending bills is preferable to flying by the seat of one’s pants in a special session.
Knowing that there’s money there, that it will be enough, most likely, to get us through another biennium, and with the hope that changing economic times and “recalibration” of school priorities both occur, the discomfort level has been dialed down.
One last thing about a special session. It would have placed the target on the back of every legislator, demanding that the long-awaited answer to the state’s money crisis be found. There would have been no excuses in the special session.
But the same now will go for next years regular budget session as well, perhaps even more so. We’ve been hearing the tale of fiscal woe for a long time now. An extra billion dollars isn’t all the money in the world, but it is enough to put us on better footing.
So, if we’re going to take another year to figure out how, then we had better get it right in 2022.