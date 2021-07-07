Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Nuclear power project is welcome
From the June 16 Cody Enterprise
The announcement earlier this month that Wyoming has been selected as the site of a new nuclear power plant is welcome news to a state struggling to maintain its leadership in energy.
The partnership among Bill Gates’ TerraPower company, the U.S. Department of Energy and PacifiCorp will construct the 345-megawatt Natrium reactor in Wyoming to replace one of the four coal-fired plants currently operated by PacifiCorp.
As the world, and particularly the United States, searches for alternative energy sources, nuclear power is one of the most dependable, environmentally friendly ones available.
With last winter’s icy storms shutting down the power grid across much of Texas, it was clearly demonstrated that wind and solar power alone will never provide a dependable source of power in extreme weather conditions.
Even the traditional energy sources in Texas such as coal-fired plants faltered under the severe conditions, demonstrating the need for multiple sources of power.
The Natrium small modular reactor slated for Wyoming is distinctly designed to be much safer than traditional reactors. It is scheduled to begin generating electricity in 2028 following two to three years of design and licensing work.
Not only will nuclear power drive the economy of Wyoming, where a diminished future for fossil fuels is expected, but it will provide clean, safe and dependable energy for the U.S.
Wyoming will continue to be depended upon as a leader in energy production for the nation. The nuclear reactor project is indeed welcome news for Wyoming.
-- By John Malmberg