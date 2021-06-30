Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Going nuclear? Slow down
From the June 9 Douglas Budget
At first grimace last week, we – like so many of you – thought the governor’s press conference about Wyoming going nuclear was something a little unbelievable and yet totally worth backing if true.
After all, the prospect of something – anything – that could pull Wyoming back from the brink of economic irrelevance in the coming century would be welcome, right?
The decline of King Coal is a scary prospect, even though we have known for a generation that it is coming our way. Oil and gas won’t ever fully recoup the decline of coal and its impact on state and county government coffers, especially as the price of oil rises only to plummet seemingly when it’s needed the most.
And for Converse County, the possibility that a nuclear plant could be located at the soon-to-be-retired Dave Johnston Power Plant in Glenrock is an exciting one.
The power plant and its 170 employees have been a mainstay in the county’s economic landscape as far back as nearly anyone can remember, and the fear that it might no longer be producing tax revenues and jobs here by 2027 should instill some fear in folks – though it seems that reality has yet to sink in for most.
Heck, most of the time something always has come along to save us from ourselves, economically speaking. Right? So building a test nuclear power plant in our backyard seems like the answer to our prayers. And it may be.
We are not anti-nuclear. Far from it. We have long said nuclear using modern technology could be a smart move for this country, but it – like oil, coal, gas, wind and solar – has its own drawbacks.
None of our energy sources is without some negative consequence or potential and real pitfalls. Even Natrium’s proposal certainly has some negatives, though any were certainly glossed over during the initial press conference as politicians and business proponents lined up to take advantage of the good optics last week.
Once that buzz settles, though, we should all take a long hard look at the realities of the positives (jobs, economic benefits for local businesses, global and national power grid benefits, governmental revenues, etc.) and weigh those carefully against the negatives (environmental concerns, water impacts, nuclear waste disposal problems, potential disasters).
Then we should decide if the test plant is right fit for Wyoming and, if Dave Johnston is the chosen site, for Converse County. It very well may be. Wyoming has all the right pieces for the test plant to succeed, and Converse County certainly fits the bill in many ways better than other sites in the state. And this process may – or may not – be safer and better than previous iterations of nuclear power plants.
All that this has yet to be revealed. While we are excited about the possibilities, as so many of you are, we are taking a much more guarded approach to jumping on the bandwagon quite yet.
Nuclear is not a bad thing. Let’s just see if this will be a good thing for us before making up our minds.