Soils in Rawlins, unless amended, are deficient in organic material. Lawns and gardens will not flourish in sterile soil. Since plants need food to grow, look for ways to enrich your soil.
Years ago, farmers regularly alternated their crops. They planted legumes to supply their soil with organic material and nitrogen. Then it changed. Chemicals were the rage until now they aren’t anymore:
For soils across the country began to lack organic material. And waterways and the gulf became choked in algae from too much chemical nitrogen. Organic gardening is returning and even large operations are finding ways to make that work for them.
Enriching soils with legumes will work here. But, it usually means growing legumes one year, turning it under at the end of the season and letting it decay until next season in your gardens.
But you can add clover permanently to your lawns.
If organic matter is incorporated into your soil, it changes in texture. It hold water and feeds the organisms like fungi, that help feed your plants.
One of the things you can do is to build a compost heap to hold all the vegetable wastes you can find. here are dead, brown wastes and there are green wastes. The balance needs to be about three parts brown to one part green.
Examples of brown are dead plants and leaves. During the summer there are lots of green wastes from the mowed grass, weeds and the parts of vegetables you don’t eat. During the winter there is vegetable waste and other non-meat or greasy food wastes.
The experts carefully layer these wastes. When it isn’t freezing they regularly turn and stir them. It is satisfying, but lots of work. Wise, old people like me have turned to friendly composting worms to help them turn those compost heaps into rich black castings to fertilize gardens.
One year I built my compost heap with straw bale sides. After a couple months the compost materials in addition to most of the straw had been converted into a nice heap of red worm castings.
The problem here is that it is difficult to find enough vegetable matter for much compost. So I look for ways to supplement it. Alfalfa pellets work beautifully. You can put them on your lawn and gardens. After they have been watered, they break down and become incorporated into the soil.
For those ambitious enough to haul it and put it into heaps to age, there is manure in abundance at the horse corrals on south side. It is very important to age that manure or to compost it thoroughly. Once heated, the weed seeds will be killed and the hot nitrogen level won’t burn your plants.
A compost pile heats up in temperature, if it is layered and watered properly. Composting worms will process manure and plant material, but weeds seeds likely remain.
Many lawn enthusiasts try to turn their lawn into a lush, manicured golf course. They drench their lawns in harmful chemicals and power rake their yards. It won’t kill grass to power rake, but it rips the active root systems and injures the new growth. Torture your lawn, if you must, but remember that you are tearing apart the emerging growing points of grass.
Chemicals are harmful to all who use the yard. They certainly harm the worms that live there. An organic yard with a healthy population of earth worms and night crawlers is ideal. These worms turn grass clippings into pounds of free worm castings that supply nitrogen. They also go deep into the earth to retrieve beneficial minerals for the lawn and garden.
Early in the spring, you can rake some clover seed into your lawn. Clover is often seen as a weed by the golf course enthusiasts, but our ancestors knew that clover is a legume that supplies nitrogen to grass. If both are present there is a ebb and flow of growth. Clover flourishes to supply nitrogen, grass flourishes and clover subsides.
Early spring is a perfect time to put alfalfa pellets on your lawn too. Pick a time when it is going to rain, or water well after applying, so the pellets crumble apart before the critters like rabbits or deer feast on them.
Finally, when grass begins to grow, you can use a catcher on your lawn mower for the first few mowings. Those early clippings are great to add to the compost pile or can be tucked around your perennials as they begin to grow. They will help conserve moisture and will provide nutrients to the plants as they decay. But this is a trade off because lawns need those clippings also.
BEWARE ALGAE BLOOMS
In June 2019, the water quality division of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, DEQ, advised the public to avoid and keep animals away from cyanobacterial blooms in Wyoming lakes.
These blooms produce toxins that pose a risk to human, pet and livestock health. Typically occurring in slow moving water, they can last for months. They are usually blue or green in color and may appear to be floating mats or spilled paint.
Do not drink, swim or ingest water from the bloom, or allow pets or livestock contact with it. Thoroughly rinse fish with clean water and only eat the fillet.
If contact accidentally happens, rinse and clean. Report blooms to DEQ at 307-777-7501. Check for updates at wyohcbs.org.
Local vet Dr. McFarland said letting dogs swim early in season is probably safe.