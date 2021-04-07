High school students frequently complain they are studying subjects with no relevance for them or the lives they expect to lead. “When will I ever need to know the Pythagorean Theorem? Why does anyone need to know when Benjamin Harrison was president?”
I’m sympathetic with the complaint. There is sometimes a disconnect between what we teach and what is important, but high school students are not the best judges of which is which. If you are in construction, the Pythagorean Theorem is important. Key, in fact, when building rafters.
And Benjamin Harrison? He jiggered the American electoral map so that sparsely populated western states enjoyed more electoral clout than highly populated states, a political maneuver that has led to the political impasse we are navigating today. A one-term president, Harrison lost the popular vote by over 100,000 votes but won the presidency because of the Electoral College that tilts the system in favor of less populated western states. He knew a winning strategy when he saw one — if you can’t win the majority vote, rig the system to reward the minority vote — so he promoted that strategy.
Between 1889 and 1890 Harrison’s Republican Party brought Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, and Washington into the Union, adding eight senators and 12 electors to the electoral college. The real genius was splitting the Dakota Territory into North and South Dakota, adding four more senators and six more electors, most of whom could be relied upon to support the Republican Party.
New Mexico had twice the population of any of the new states but was not considered for admission, ostensibly because it leaned Democratic. A New York Times article from 1876 suggests otherwise, observing that “the people of New Mexico do not blend well. They are about seven parts Spanish commonly known as ‘greasers’ to two parts civilized Indian and one part American” and should not sit on equal terms with senators from New England.
n Earlier this year Congress passed H.R. 51, a bill that would grant statehood to Washington, D.C. With a population of 710,000, it would bring two more senators and another representative, three electors, into the Union. With an evenly split Senate it will be fun to watch the back and forth, but no one should pretend for a second that this is not how politics has worked in America since at least the Civil War. No one should feign shock that Democrats would like to add a reliably Democratically leaning state or two to the Union.
There are moral and fairness reasons for admitting Washington, D.C. to the Union regardless of raw political reasons. For example, over 700,000 citizens who have the responsibilities of citizenship are disenfranchised, denied the most fundamental right to representation in congress.
On the other team, senators are making up criteria for statehood that no other state has had to meet. Senator Cotton from Arkansas came up with this one: “Yes, Wyoming is smaller than Washington by population, but it has three times as many workers in mining, logging and construction, and 10 times as many workers in manufacturing. In other words, Wyoming is a well-rounded working-class state.”
Alaska, Hawaii, or even Arkansas never had to pass that purely capricious and unconstitutional hurdle. And then there is the fact that Washington, D.C. is about 46% Black. If you think that is immaterial, remember that New Mexico was inhabited by too many Mexicans to become a state until 1912; and read a decent history of how Hawaii was admitted to the Union in 1959. The vitriolic anti-Asian rhetoric was as appalling as that cited above. Check it out for yourself; it wasn’t pretty.
I understand why a high school student wouldn’t remember anything about Benjamin Harrison unless his presidency was taught in light of what is happening now. The contemporary world is dealing with Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico being considered as states, but it provides perspective when you know the backstory. Knowing the historical context of current events makes more enlightened citizens who make more informed decisions.
High school is not intended to be the culmination of learning; it is supposed to plant seeds for lifelong learning. We don’t teach students about Benjamin Harrison because he is intrinsically interesting. We teach about him because when students are adults, making decisions that matter to us all, we want them to be curious enough to investigate the backstory, the precedent to what is happening now. High school helps teach the skills to do a legitimate investigation, if one is willing.
n (Reference: New York Times, February 7, 1876. Page one.)