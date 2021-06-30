Fairy tales have always entranced us. Reality is often so boring or sometimes scary. So when Peter Pan or the Pied Piper comes along singing their tale, we are mesmerized. But, there comes a point when these blind beliefs in the supernatural need to be put aside. Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny may enhance our lives, but we need to live them with a healthy dose of reality.
The various attitudes about COVID come to mind. The news is now reporting that new COVID cases are coming from the ranks of the unvaccinated. Experts assert that deaths among vaccinated citizens are rare to almost non-existent. A gambling man would take those odds to the bank. Yet millions have listened to the Pied Piper’s conspiracy tales or to the alleged wisdom of arm chair quarterbacks and remain unvaccinated.
Has it ever occurred to the doubters that they are being manipulated for someone’s hidden agenda?
Last years election comes under that category. Large amounts of money have been poured into the brainwashing of the American public to undermine their faith in our democratic process. Instead of listening to this propaganda, citizens need to be asking who will profit from the downfall of our democratic institutions.
In Wyoming the head of the county clerks testified at a committee hearing. She said how she and other county officials in Wyoming were insulted by the actions of the legislature to change the requirements because fraud allegedly was happening. She was there to testify that elections were being conducted fairly, with integrity and no fraud.
She joined the ranks of thousands of election officials across the country who worked tirelessly to ensure proper elections were held. After the elections they have been harassed and and there have been dangerous threats and attacks on them.
Before the election National Public Radio conducted interviews with public officials, both Democratic and Republican, to see if they believed fair elections would be held. Again these elected officials were insulted by allegations of irregularities. They were unanimous is their support of the process.
But, you will remember that propaganda was circulating to prepare people for conspiracies and fraud. To this day many citizens believe it happened despite the fact that evidence was not found to support it. There is a saying that if a lie is told often enough people will believe it.
Reality tells us that the person with the most votes wins. That instead of lamenting the results, there will be another election soon and you need to work to gain support instead of wasting time whining. It is pointless and certainly unproductive.
Climate change is a reality. Everywhere we look new evidence appears. Yet, huge amounts of money from corporate interests have been spent to tell us fairy tales that it is not so.
For the last several years the west has been burning and drying up. Record temperatures are scorching it. Ice caps and glaciers are melting. The gulf stream that warms northern Europe and our northeastern states is slowing down. Years ago National Geographic did a special warning how devastating this would be, if it were to occur.
Instead of coming together to address this crisis, many cling to the lies they are being told. That is unfortunate. For, the country has many great minds and if they worked together, global heath could be regained much more quickly. This includes those corporate interests. Their time would be better spend looking for ways to diversify and modernize their financial pursuits for their long term viability.
Fortunately, some of them realize this fact and are trying to be part of the solution. Yet, too many are greedily thinking short term.
Perhaps it is the stress of too many people, pandemics and the declining financial status of the majority that makes fairy tales and conspiracies so attractive to those losing hope.
Nonetheless, our survival depends on accepting reality and finding long-term solutions for our future. Fairy tales don’t provide answers.