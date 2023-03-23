This has been harder than I thought it would be. I am not sure I thought this through. When I picked my word for the year it sounded like a great idea. My word is Release. I wanted to Release to find Peace. I wanted to live in a clutter-free environment that feels peaceful. I wanted to be at peace with my health and body. From my closets to my heart and mind, I wanted to release things, thoughts, and ideas that don’t serve me. I wanted plenty of space for peace.

This leads me to where I am today: my version of spring cleaning. I began over a month ago on this cleaning frenzy. It began with the junk drawers in the kitchen, then the food pantry, and now I am heart-deep in a storage closet of memories. It is the closet where all the plastic tubs live. The tubs filled with baby books, blankets, and home run baseballs from my children. Tubs filled with memories of my parents and my son. Tubs filled with my life – report cards, awards from past jobs, and old resumes. 

