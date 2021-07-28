What is happening in our forests now is exacerbated by years of poor management of our resources. The extractive industries have not conducted their businesses with best available technology and excess carbon in our atmosphere has led to devastating climate change. Only drastic change will change our future. Our planet must be managed for sustainability, using proven science methods, if we are to survive.
Drought and heat are melting snow fast and early. Summers have become hot and dry. The pine beetle devastation of our Rocky Mountain forests is a product of the now warmer winters that didn’t kill pine beetle larvae. Fuels from drought and beetle kill are feeding voracious fires.
The devastation that followed was landscape wide. The monoculture created by extensive log pole tree farming ensured this would happen.
Mankind has a very small window to respond to climate change. If we are successful, we may have an opportunity to create a more resilient, diverse landscape.
Naysayers claim that if we had done more timber harvesting, fires and beetle kill would not have happened. They believe that wilderness is a land of no use.
If we get the opportunity to do better, we need to ignore them.
Our forests can be managed two different ways. One is for diversity and one is to maximize timber production and other multiple use. One is sustainable and the other is not.
Since timbering began in the forests during the last century, forests have been managed for timber production. In the Rocky Mountain area that meant lodge pole tree farming. Consequently, when the pine beetle moved in, very little live timber remained.
Can we do better? Does it have to be one way or the other? Can we still have aesthetics, preserve species and have a sustainable forest without ruling out use?
In order to create this diversity, the longtime practice of roller chopping after clear cutting to seed a new area has to be minimized.
Roller chopping has been utilized to mimic fire in lodge pole stands. This is done a couple of years after clear cutting is done. Roller chopping exposes the bare mineral soil to create the extreme heat of a fire that opens the serotinous, lodge pole pine cones. Unfortunately, it also buries the fragile topsoil.
There is a reason the mountains are called “rocky mountains.” Little soil covers the rocks. But that small layer of soil contains organisms called fungi or as their larger buddies are known, mushrooms. Soil fungi is essential to soil health and to the species that grow in the that soil. In fact mycologists, mushroom experts, utilize that knowledge about those special, mycorrhizal relationships to hunt for their favorites around particular plants or trees. Further, this fungi is so special that pharmaceutical companies have utilized many species for medicine.
Obviously, when soil fertility is destroyed, the health of plants is impaired. In fact, in the Pacific northwest, foresters found they had to restore fungi to the soil before some species would grow.
Managing our forests for a single species destroys resilience.
Resilience is defined as the ability to recover from extreme shock or stress. For the forest this means the ability to not only recover from insects and disease, but to have a sustainable diversity of shrubs, deciduous and evergreen trees.
Diversity occurs with natural succession of plants. It starts with the ribes family and various forbs. Then a mix of fir, aspen and alder emerges with seedlings of lodge pole and spruce. Lodge pole pine grows more quickly than the slower growing spruce, so you need to select cut them, so you can have some old growth forest.
When spruce matures, you have what is known as an old growth forest. The ideal for resilience and sustainability across the geographical landscape is a mix of species of different age groups. This is often described as a mosaic landscape. One of the side benefits of this mosaic is habitat for a varied mix of wildlife.
If timbering is done, select methods of cutting also are often desirable in order to have minimal soil disturbance. Cuts should be small patchwork sizes similar to most lightening caused fires of the past.
Unfortunately, Forest Plans are often driven by the desires of consumptive users. Instead, those plans and the use of all our resources should reflect sustainable use, science and good stewardship.
Barbara Parsons is a longtime resident of Rawlins. She writes a gardening column and upon occasion an editorial column.