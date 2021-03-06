Garbage hauling is once again on the City Council agenda. Many feel that Dirty Boyz has been treated unfairly with the flow ordinance. But unless this issue is addressed objectively, each of us may soon be faced with a much higher dump fee.
Put simply, all garbage collected by the haulers needs to flow through the Rawlins City Dump to be fair to the citizens of Rawlins.
Our city government maintains our dump. The state DEQ, the Department of Environmental Quality has oversight. They regulate how dumps are to be maintained, and when full, how they are closed.
Building and maintaining a dump is very expensive. If recycling and sorting out hazardous waste isn’t required, they fill up quickly and those toxic chemicals must be contained by using a costly monitoring system.
Back in the 1980s there was a campaign to require recycling in Wyoming. Unfortunately, city councils felt they shouldn’t require recycling and still don’t to this day. Consequently, we are now paying the price for that decision. It was a costly decision, but we don’t get a do-over.
Our dump got full and needed to be capped. An on-site transfer station was installed. A contract was made with Casper to transfer our trash to their dump. A new dump here was deemed too expensive.
How does the city pay for trash disposal and the dump closure? A basic dump fee and a recycling fee is on everyone’s water bill. For the remainder of the cost, it was determined that charging by the amount of garbage each resident created was the fairest way. In order to do that they enacted a flow ordinance that required all the trash generated in Rawlins to “flow” into the city’s transfer station at the dump. The cost to each individual or business would be determined by the amount of trash hauled either by the hauler or amount taken by individuals to the dump. The trash haulers would pay the city by the weight, as would any citizen or business hauling their own garbage.
Now comes the controversy. A trash hauler did not want to use Rawlins’s Transfer Station. But if they don’t, it appears all citizens will have a much higher dump fee. If that it the case, then it is simply a fairness issue.
The city council is charged with maintaining the city infrastructure and providing essential services. They make decisions they believe in the best interest of the citizens as a whole. To think otherwise about how they chose to handle the garbage in Rawlins is ludicrous.
Now we have new council members who want to revisit the issue. It remains contentious. It shouldn’t be. Personalities should not be involved. I, for one, admire what an astute business woman the owner is. But I believe this garbage issue and the flow ordinance should be based on what is fair for all the citizens in Rawlins. I urge the council to set aside any personal biases they may have and respect their oath of office to serve all the citizens of Rawlins.