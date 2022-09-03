Gideon v. Wainwright (1963), entrenched in American folklore by a bestselling book and a popular film, was one of the most famous decisions rendered by the Warren court.

In a landmark opinion that reflected the Supreme Court’s determination to create one rule for rich and poor alike, the high tribunal held for the first time that the Sixth Amendment requires states to provide for court-appointed attorneys in all felony cases.

David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and presidential power.

