 I have to admit—I don’t know much about “Star Wars.” Somehow I missed the window to watch them during my formative years. Although I have glasses, write about grammar and prefer staying inside, my lack of “Star Wars” appreciation makes others seriously second-guess my nerd street cred. 

Here’s what I do know about “Star Wars”: Luke and Leia were brother and sister, which made things awkward, especially after they kissed. Darth Vader was Luke’s dad. We pretend Episode I never happened (especially Jar Jar). Han Shot first. What shot second. And I don’t know is on third. Also, Yoda is an awesome green Muppet (voiced by Frank Oz, who also who voiced Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Cookie Monster, Bert and Animal, to name a few) who could go toe-to-toe with Chuck Norris in a head-to-head matchup. 

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus