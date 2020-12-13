Three percent. That’s about the percentage of colonists who fought the British in the Revolutionary War. It’s actually more than the normal percent that join a nation’s military.
Even to fight for freedom, only one to 3% percent will engage. One friend I went to high school with once told me something that has always comes to my mind at times of national stress.
We were discussing the war in Vietnam and communism. My feelings on communism are and always have been well known. Elmer caught me by surprise when he declared he didn’t care what kind of government we had. Said he’d rather be red than dead.
Of course he didn’t know the entire nation would become red/blue dyslexic on the word of a N.Y. Times writer. He meant communist/socialist was better than death. That was 50 years ago and even then the schools were pushing the leftist agenda.
Then there were a few more of us fighting back and arguing with the “teachers” then. We need a few of those Three-percenters now.
The Georgia congress is GOP majority in both houses and has a Republican governor. Still, they’ve decided to recertify the obviously fraudulent vote count without a forensic audit; A 10 hour hearing which included video of fraudulent ballots and still they go on. They either have no courage at all or are closet Never-Trumpers, or worse, owned by China.
Consider that for a moment, 3% population fought for and gifted us with liberty and a form of self-rule government never before attempted. Since that time about 1% has maintained it for us. We are thanking them by abandoning those ideals.
Now the SCOTUS has declined the Texas lawsuit, making the suits currently underway more relevant. When something like this happens that is so obviously going to involve the Supreme Court after going through the states, we need to look at a number of different things.
What is in the mind of the Justices, why do Republican states refuse to act? They are thinking about their individual futures, or in the case of SCOTUS the legacy of the court. The Supreme Court should act according to their mandate in the Constitution
But do not be surprised if they don’t. Nearly all of them are more concerned with public opinion than the violation of law.
In other words, the future of America and therefore of liberty is of less consequence than being cancelled by the Left.
It saddens me to think they may not have the courage to face Nancy’s minions and fight for right. But it is beginning to look like the truth.
The governor and Lieutenant Governor of Georgia have both made it clear they want us to just accept things and go on with our lives.
Georgia has the largest port in the U.S. and the vast majority of the business conducted there is by China. We can assume then that China has them by the short hairs; owns them in other words. It’s difficult to deal with individuals who have sold their souls.
While we’re talking about this, it would behoove us to remember to keep a sharp eye on the folks in Cheyenne. I guarantee you that Mark Gordon does not have the courage or strength to stand up to anyone, much less China, or even the American Left. Our state congress is as unimpressive as it can be, their main concern is to keep the status quo.
In 2008 Michelle Obama said, “I’m finally proud of my country,” (or something of the sort). Bet she’s really proud now. Her party completely subverted the election process and ignored our Constitution.
The destruction of the American way of government and life that the Democratic party has begun in a very powerful way is the destruction of the country that gave her a free education and life because of the color of her skin.
I don’t believe she or any of them, except their leader Pelosi, understand the damage they have done or what the cost to them will be. Those who originate the revolutions are always the first to be eliminated afterwards, sometimes literally, and by their own people.
What this election and the reaction of the Left shows is that they really do lack ethics, morality and honesty. Might sound petty, but I honestly in life have only met one Democrat who was honest about his party and what they do. Didn’t change his politics but he knew and understood what they do. I will always miss Steve.
I knew that Donald Trump would win and he did. Obviously and legally. It took a lot of planning and a lot of people to put this theft all together. It also took the help of some very wealthy people and at least one foreign government. Guess which one. Perhaps the name George Soros is familiar.
If they are successful or if not there are things we as Republicans need to do. I say Republicans because the Constitutional party is not big enough and now is no time to create a third party.
We need to grow some spine, some real courage. We have always been too easygoing, not wanting to fight, avoiding confrontation. Well, time to fight. I mean really fight. No pussyfooting around. Someone calls you racist, throw it right back in their faces. The Democratic party has been enslaving the black Americans since 1604; even today they treat them like indentured servants. Expected to show up and obediently vote as they are told.
Of course they will also receive a monthly check. Not enough to get ahead in life, just enough to barely get by. Running out of money four or five days before the next check comes. That’s the way it’s been and the way Pelosi’s crew want it to stay. It makes me very sad.
Many of them don’t realize they are being used in such a way or deny it. Why, I don’t know, though many are starting to learn, to realize how they have been misled. Until many more do, it’s still up to us. Almost 400,000 of us died to end slavery, we fought for the Civil Rights bills; all of them and it’s still our duty regardless of whatever else happens.
God gave us this country and truly ingenious people to design a form of government to protect individual liberty. We have been very lax caring for it and it’s time to change that. Vote every single election. No excuses, no relief, do your duty.
When someone tells you to leave the room when counting votes, tell them to piss up a rope. President Trump has shown us it can be done, so let’s do it. Beginning right here at home and I mean right here. Town and county, then state. Fight back, communicate and never give. Look at the courage our president has shown. Four years of constant attacks and still going. Amazing!