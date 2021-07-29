Walk-in fishing areas are tracts of deeded land where the Wyoming Game and Fish Department leases fishing access for the public. Anglers can use walk-in fishing areas for fishing only and must have a valid fishing license or an exemption 一 like some youth. Walk-in fishing areas provide valuable access for anglers, particularly during the summer months. In 2020, walk-in fishing areas offered 4,005 lake acres and 87 stream miles for anglers. All walk-in fishing areas have Game and Fish-provided signs marking the boundaries. Most areas are open year-round.
Current fishing regulations are in effect for all walk-in fishing areas. For information on where to find walk-in fishing access and specific area rules, visit https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Public-Access/Walk-In-Fishing.
Jordan R. Winter,
Cody regional access coordinator