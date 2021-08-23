...RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR HIGH WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 301 FROM NOON TO 8 PM MONDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR HIGH WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 303, 304, 305 AND 307 FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM TUESDAY...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCHES IN EFFECT FOR HIGH WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY
FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 303, 304, 305, 307 AND 308 FROM 11 AM TO 8
PM TUESDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR
HIGH WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR HIGH WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Tuesday. a
Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch
is in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 303.
* WIND...Southwest 20 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 35 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
Wyoming has two populations of sandhill cranes. Cranes in the central and western part of the state are mostly from the Rocky Mountain population, which breed across the Intermountain West, including Wyoming.
Cranes found in the eastern part of the state are largely from the Mid-continent population, which migrates through Wyoming in the spring and fall. This population is much larger, over 800,000 birds, whereas the Rocky Mountain population tends to be in the range of 20,000 birds.
The smaller Rocky Mountain population is closely surveyed and hunting license allocations are shared between states. As a result, Wyoming has a limited-quota season in the central and western hunt areas for Rocky Mountain sandhill cranes and a general season in the east for the more abundant Mid-continent sandhill cranes.