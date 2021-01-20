I spent much of my 82 years as an advocate of education, environment and political causes. I wanted public lands protected so I could continue to enjoy Wyoming’s wild, beautiful landscapes with its abundance of wildlife. Those public lands have provided a living for many good folks. I’ve been realistic about sharing them.
For, historical pro-development policies created the west where we live. Unfortunately, it was a culture focused solely on using western resources to enrich our nation. One hundred fifty plus years later, I think it is time to rethink some of them. For, the policies in place have created some major inequities.
This morning reading about the dangers of trapping to other users on public lands, I realized that my patience has reached its limit. While this opinion piece, written in the first person, is not intended to demonize agricultural users of the public lands, it is my belief that it is time to address the inequities promoted by the agricultural community.
When I walk around town with my dog, I keep her under control. Even on public lands, I certainly don’t want her chasing wildlife or cattle. So, I have diligently trained her to be a good neighbor. But when I travel on public lands I worry that I, or my dog, family or friends, will trigger a cyanide trap or another trap set by my rural neighbors and/or trappers to catch predators or fur bearing animals.
For years, I have been concerned about those hazards. While fewer lethal poisons are legal now, they still exist. With the present heavy public lands use, it seems to me that trapping or poisoning animals is not a good practice anymore, unless is it done under strict supervision by experts. When it is done, the public should be made aware of exactly where this is happening , perhaps on a regularly maintained web site.
I lived part-time on our family sheep ranch as a kid, so I understand how difficult it is to run livestock where predators abound. I know that livestock is not raised to feed predators, but I wonder, does that mean we have to make our public lands a killing zone to protect livestock grazing on public lands?
For years, the interests of Wyoming’s agricultural community have dominated the legal system here. Poachers are still given heavier penalties than domestic abusers. Livestock is sacred.
Even drivers have learned the perils of Wyoming’ livestock country.
We hit a black cow on the Seminoe Road after dark. At the crack of dawn the next day, the land owner called demanding payment pay for it. It was open range and Wyoming citizens are liable if they hit livestock on unfenced public roads.
Then a couple years later we hit a calf that had gotten onto the fenced Saratoga highway. We tried to avoid it, but smashed a front fender. This time, we didn’t have to pay for the calf, but the livestock owner didn’t pay for damage to our vehicle either. Apparently, owners of livestock aren’t liable under Wyoming law for damage their livestock causes. Yet, livestock owners expect us to pay them damage inflicted by Wyoming’s wildlife. Consequently, I find it infuriating that on my private land I have to fence livestock out if I don’t want them on my property.
Wyoming laws bend over backwards to protect the rural livestock and land owners from their urban neighbors.
In the past, a creative citizen corner-crossed from public land to public land in the checker board. Shortly thereafter, the legislature passed a law making it illegal.
It used to be that the unlawful enclosures act prevailed in the checkerboard. Even other livestock owners could move their stock across the mix of public/private lands. Judges for years ruled the private owners were knowing owners of that land and had to allow access for other livestock, wildlife and humans. As late as the 1980’s, a U.S. federal attorney ruled it illegal to deny public access and even suggested ranchers could lose their grazing permits for denying it.
This could not be tolerated by some of the wealthier landlords there. Ten years later, a U.S. attorney from Wyoming issued an 180 degree different opinion based upon restrictive Wyoming laws passed in the interim. This essentially gave the private land owner total control of all the public lands in the checkerboard. The public was locked out.
When a enterprising hunter hired a helicopter to access private land-locked state lands, a law was passed forbidding flying over private lands. Ludicrously, jets now fly illegally over mile after mile of Wyoming private lands.
I respect the hard work of our ranching community. Those are my roots. Many have changed grazing practices and worked to protect the resources on the land. Most have a good land ethic. I know rural citizens are often beleaguered by inconsiderate members of the public that leave gates open, trash on their land and help themselves to private property. But their oft-entitled attitude about the resource has created a smoldering resentment that invites it. Good neighbors require fairness and a level playing field for all use of our public lands.