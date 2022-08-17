The Conversation bug

“Facts First” is the tagline of a CNN branding campaign which contends that “once facts are established, opinions can be formed.” The problem is that while it sounds logical, this appealing assertion is a fallacy not supported by research.

Cognitive psychology and neuroscience studies have found that the exact opposite is often true when it comes to politics: People form opinions based on emotions, such as fear, contempt and anger, rather than relying on facts. New facts often do not change people’s minds.

Keith M. Bellizzi is a professor of human development and family sciences at the University of Connecticut. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article here: https://tinyurl.com/2p8p4hbz.

