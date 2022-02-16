Wives and children used to be the property of husbands and fathers. Fathers gave their daughters to other men. Children were often considered chattel to help run the family business or farm.
In recent times this has changed for women. They now have the right to vote and own property. They are no longer owned by their fathers and husbands. Though women still live with inequities in the workplace and often in society, they are no long considered property.
But more often than not, parents still consider children their property. Parents are making controversial life and death choices for them. They are censoring their education. What should be legal?
The hot topic now is what is being taught to “their” children in school. Politicians and often churches urge parents to get involved and control the curriculum so children are not traumatized by historical truth, controversial science education and sexual facts. The ugly head of censorship is shaping curriculum. Most parents believe they have the right to control and mold their children’s education.
Do they?
Right-to-life groups advocate those children have legal rights and personhood from the moment of conception. Essentially, they believe that from the moment a sperm is within an egg, the child is legally separate from its parents. If this is the true, shouldn’t fetuses be given civil and legal rights within the womb? Seems logical, doesn’t it?
But whether legal rights come at conception or birth, should they be infringed by those who created them? Consider two controversial questions. Is censoring a child’s education or denying them vaccines violating their legal rights?
Some of the most ardent right-to-life parents believe they should be allowed to indoctrinate their children with controversial beliefs because they “own” their children.
If parents aren’t good guardians of their children, the children can be taken from them. Guardians are expected to clothe, feed and house their children adequately. They aren’t allowed to abuse or assault them.
But should those guardians be allowed to withhold vaccines?
Measles has staged a comeback because parents have been exercising their so-called ownership of children and not vaccinating them. They are endangering their children, and because many have opted out, they have erased the herd immunity goal that was once within reach with diseases like measles and whooping cough.
Now, some anti-vaxers are saying they won’t let their children be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Courts have determined in more than one case that parents can’t deny their children essential medical care based on their religious beliefs. But aren’t parents denying essential medical care by denying them vaccinations?
And what about molding children’s minds? Obviously, parents are expected to teach children right and wrong. As one eminent pediatrician said: “It is parents’ job to civilize their children.”
But different value systems determine what is right and wrong. Some countenance bigotry, intolerance and civil disobedience as part of their religious or political beliefs. Do parents have a right to brainwash their children with those beliefs?
It is widely known that early indoctrination often dominates a brain for life. Certain basic human social feelings such as kindness, tolerance and empathy should obviously be taught. Homeschooling should be allowed if the curriculum meets certain standards.
That is appropriate.
It seems, though, that we are allowing some parents and cults to brainwash children or deny them basic scientific or even historical knowledge.
Many religious groups have their own schools. They don’t want children to be exposed to the bad influences of those who have other beliefs. But by withholding historical facts and the latest scientific research from children, they are censoring their children’s education.
If we deny a child-free inquiry, are we legally violating their civil rights?
Shouldn’t children be exposed to an array of beliefs and allowed to choose their religious and political beliefs for themselves rather than indoctrinated by a religious community, political party or the closed minds of parents?
Perhaps it is time to re-examine whether children are chattel. Or are they individuals with legal rights that are not being protected?
Who owns our children?