When I was 2 years old, I startled my parents by emerging from their bedroom playing with a loaded handgun. My father, an Air Force policeman, accidentally left it out when he came home exhausted after his shift.
Many years later, Dad told me what happened and how it likely shaved a few years off his life.
The next time I picked up one of his pistols, it was with intention. I was 17, a high school senior who was in a spiraling depression.
I can’t remember anything particularly bad occurring that day. I just had an overwhelming feeling that nothing was ever going to get any better.
So, I decided to kill myself. And I knew just how to do it.
When my parents went shopping that night, I made an excuse not to go. I took the pistol from their closet, where it was tucked behind Dad’s cowboy hat. It was loaded, for the family’s defense.
I went to my room and sat on the edge of the bed. I was remarkably calm as I pointed the gun at my head, staring at my reflection in the mirror. I don’t know how long I stayed in that position, but it seemed like forever, as if I was watching someone else’s life.
I didn’t pull the trigger, but not because my depression suddenly lifted. I had the same feeling of hopelessness, but I didn’t want my parents to come home and find me dead. I couldn’t cause them that kind of pain.
I put the gun back in its holster, returned it into the hiding place and went downstairs to watch TV, trying to pretend I was normal.
I needed help, but that was impossible. Members of my military family were expected to solve their own problems. Therapists? Psychiatrists? Out of the question.
Two decades later, I finally sought assistance. But I never told anyone else about that night, until now.
Wyoming has the highest suicide rate in the nation. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 182 people in the state took their own lives in 2020. That’s 31 per 100,000 individuals, more than double the national average.
We won’t lower our suicide rate if we aren’t willing to talk about it. I’ll go anywhere, in person if possible, or on Zoom, if sharing my experiences could help someone.
I didn’t seek professional help until I was 37, when panic attacks left me so debilitated I couldn’t even walk into my newsroom one morning.
I made an appointment with a psychiatrist, then tried to cancel it the next day. The receptionist wouldn’t let me, and I’m forever grateful to her.
Medication ended the panic attacks. My official diagnosis is “major depressive disorder.” It’s a chronic condition that affects more than 3 million people a year in the U.S. It can ebb and flow throughout one’s lifetime, which has been my experience.
With a combination of the right meds and psychotherapy, MDD can be successfully treated. I’ve been fortunate to have a series of caring therapists help me cope. My suicidal thoughts haven’t magically disappeared, but I have no intention to harm myself.
Gov. Mark Gordon asked the Legislature to spend $7 million to extend two suicide prevention hotlines to 24/7 in-state service. The Legislature came up with $2.1 million.
Wyoming LifeLine expanded its operating hours from weekdays to seven days, but only from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call (800) 273-TALK (8255).
From 4 p.m. to midnight, calls are automatically routed to the state’s other hotline, operated by Central Wyoming Counseling Center at 307-776-0610. At midnight, calls are handled by national overflow centers till 4 a.m.
The latter calls aren’t answered by people who can direct those who need help to local services. Wyoming needs a sustainable plan to staff a state-based suicide prevention hotline around the clock.
My father wanted to protect his family, not realizing his loaded gun could do me harm. He never dreamed I might be suicidal, and if he was still alive, I wouldn’t have written this column.
But I think he’d recognize that I’ve shared to stress the importance of keeping kids safe. I’ve never allowed firearms in our home, but parents have no control over how other families secure their weapons.
Too many of my friends and relatives have either tried to kill themselves or taken their own lives. I’ve seen families, schools and entire communities shattered by these experiences. It’s heartbreaking.
We’re all in this together. Wyoming has capable professionals and volunteers trying to reduce suicide deaths, but it’s not easy. Insufficiently funding programs makes it more difficult.
In 1972, I didn’t know who to turn to, and I’m lucky an impulsive act didn’t end my life. We tend to believe we can “cowboy up” and handle our own problems. That isn’t possible with serious mental health issues that lead to suicide.
Statistics show what we’re doing simply isn’t enough. Let’s openly talk about it, provide local help 24/7 and assure people they don’t have to go it alone.