Wildlife tourism can give back
From the May 12 Jackson Hole News & Guide
Wyoming treasures its wildlife.
Some value the opportunity to hunt wild game to feed their families. Others prize the chance to see a grizzly fill its belly with the meat from an elk or bison that didn’t survive the winter.
Preserving wildlife for both possibilities takes resources. So we’re glad to see the so-called “hook and bullet crowd” and the “bug and bunny people” joining forces for the sake of wildlife. That second moniker is one that our beloved Far Afield columnist Bert Raynes, who we lost this year, noted has been used to describe wildlife watchers like himself.
Conservationists who love observing wildlife in their natural habitat have long looked for ways to contribute to the conservation of those species.
Wildlife tourism is a lucrative business in Jackson Hole, attracting visitors who book hotels, eat in restaurants, buy souvenirs and otherwise support the local and state economy.
Now EcoTour Adventures owner and founder Taylor Phillips is launching a new initiative that he conceived to funnel more money from the watchers to the wildlife.
The initiative, called Wildlife Tourism for Tomorrow, allows businesses and their clients to donate a dollar sum or a predetermined percentage of their revenue toward specific projects, like the planned wildlife underpasses along Highway 189 near Dry Piney Creek north of La Barge. A new foundation that partners with Game and Fish, the WYldlife Fund, serves as the intermediary, making the contributions eligible as a charitable donation.
Phillips got to make his pitch for how this initiative positions private businesses to invest directly in wildlife to the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission, which met last month in Jackson. Commissioners got to experience what the visitors come to see as they watched wild wolves on a bench above the Snake River.
Game and Fish so far is receptive to the idea of allowing wildlife tourists via the businesses they patronize to support the wild animals and landscapes they enjoy while on vacation in Wyoming.
Let’s keep the momentum going. We encourage more businesses to consider how wildlife benefits their bottom line and decide what they can reinvest in our conservation future.