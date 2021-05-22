Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Celebrate educators by supporting good education policy
From the May 7 Buffalo Bulletin
This week is National Teacher Appreciation Week, and in Johnson County, parents and students have more cause than usual to celebrate and show our appreciation for teachers and educators. This school year was marked by uncertainty and change, but our educators adapted with grace and professionalism.
While some schools are still operating remotely, our schools have had kids in classrooms since August, and that is only possible because our educators committed hours to planning for different scenarios: How would kids who needed to quarantine at home be taught? How would lunches be served safely? Who would cover for sick teachers? How could sports and activities be adapted in order to give kids the most normal-feeling educational experience?
Now with the end of the school year in sight, it’s not too early to celebrate and recognize that all of that planning and all those extra hours meant our kids could be in classrooms learning.
As a state though, if we want to show our educators that we believe they perform an absolutely vital role in society, we need to do more than show appreciation during the first week of May.
After much discussion and fanfare, state lawmakers adjourned in April without addressing Wyoming’s systemic K-12 funding gap. School districts had braced for the worst; locally that meant offering an early retirement incentive to 12 teachers. Then in April, school districts learned that their budgets would not be cut as expected. The Legislature’s failure to plan for the long-term viability and sustainability of K-12 funding has left school districts living paycheck to paycheck, and that’s no way to manage a school district for the best possible outcome for kids.
Interestingly, a recent survey from the University of Wyoming showed that Wyomingites, who pay some of the lowest taxes in the country, were most concerned about cuts to K-12 education. Residents’ next biggest concern: An increase in sales and property taxes.
These concerns are at odds with one another. You simply cannot have a quality education system without being willing to pay for it.
Wyoming has long relied on extractive industries revenues to fund education and to fulfill its legal obligation to provide an adequate and equitable education to all students. As those reliable industries slow, the state and its residents are at a critical juncture. We must find another revenue source for schools or accept drastic cuts to K-12 funding.
As individuals, we can celebrate and appreciate educators by educating ourselves about how our state’s education system functions and is funded. We can vote for politicians who understand the importance of education and also recognize there is a cost associated with providing a first-class education.