Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin, Central Carbon County and North Snowy Range Foothills. This includes Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Arlington. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Travel will be difficult, especially for light, high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&