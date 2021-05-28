Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Paving the way for our future
From the May 5 Jackson Hole News & Guide
Our country has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in infrastructure as laid out in President Biden’s recent joint speech to Congress. The Wyoming Department of Transportation has paved the way, submitting its own wish list for big projects.
Let’s follow their lead by thinking big about our local and state needs, wants, efficiencies and deficiencies.
How do we pay for big ideas that will pay dividends in the long run for our community and state? Congress needs to roll up its sleeves so both parties can find an equitable way to fund structural improvements too big for the free market to handle.
Now is the time for investment in our future.
In Teton County we’re facing two crisis-level issues related to a lack of critical infrastructure: housing and day care. A major shortage in housing for the workforce is closely tied to our inability to recruit and retain employees (see the C section of this newspaper for 10 pages of classified employment ads). The recent boom in real estate prices and a reduction of rental units in the region has made one thing clear for most working class folks: The rent is too damn high.
Meanwhile, those reentering or attempting to stay in the workforce while raising young children are battling for scarce and expensive openings in local child care centers. Flexible and supportive employment practices are just one part of a solution in helping families get care for preschool-age kids. The child care and housing shortages are as intertwined as a cat’s cradle. Provide more housing for child care workers, and early education centers will in turn have more staff to serve more children. Expanding capacity doesn’t always mean more bricks and mortar.
Moving into the future, it’s time for WYDOT to build something other than roads. Yes, a tunnel on Teton Pass is long overdue, but our community needs another alternative form of transportation to safely and efficiently move visitors and locals throughout the valley. A well-designed and environmentally appropriate rail line could move people in a circuit from Jackson to Teton Village, up to Grand Teton National Park, south to the Jackson Hole Airport and back to town. This would save hundreds of thousands of single-occupancy vehicle trips, reduce wildlife collisions and reduce traffic.
None of these future-looking priorities will be solved by the private market, so let’s seize the opportunity presented by the American Recovery Act and bring much needed progress to the 21st century through big publicly funded infrastructure projects.