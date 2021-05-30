Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Passing of longtime philanthropists requires all to step up
From the May 8 The Sheridan Press
Sheridan County has long touted its philanthropic bonafides, but that landscape has and will shift in coming years with the passing of three of the community’s largest benefactors.
In 2016, longtime local philanthropist Forrest E. Mars Jr. died at the age of 84. Mars was well known for his philanthropy and involvement in the Sheridan area.
Mars contributed to the Mars Agriculture Center project at Sheridan College, the expansion of the WYO Theater including the construction of the Mars Theater, the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center and a state-of-the-art building at The Brinton Museum.
In 2018, Raymond Plank passed away at the age of 96. Plank founded Apache Corporation and managed it for 55 years as it became a global energy enterprise. He was active in state, national and international politics and founded several nonprofit organizations promoting the arts, education and conservation, including the Ucross Foundation and Plank Stewardship Initiative in eastern Sheridan County.
Last week, the Sheridan community lost another benefactor with the passing of longtime resident Neltje. The Banner-based artist contributed to projects large and small, publicly and anonymously. She has donated land north of Sheridan to facilitate growth. She supported artists through the Jentel Foundation, which she founded. She also used her clout to speak out against child sexual abuse and to inspire women.
These three individuals — while clearly financial benefactors for Sheridan County — did more than provide funding. They gifted organizations and people with wisdom, guidance, advice and support. The philanthropy came from a love and respect for the area. It was also deeply seated in a desire to see Sheridan County, its residents and projects succeed. Sheridan County’s most generous patrons gave of themselves out of love for neighbors.
As Sheridan County continues to grow — as seen primarily in the housing market and school enrollment numbers — need will only increase. How will Sheridan County and its residents respond?
While like-minded individuals certainly still reside here, ongoing support for the numerous worthy nonprofits and projects will require support from a wider swath of our community. All have benefited from the generosity of longtime patrons, but to continue that tradition of giving beyond financial means, all must step in to fill the shoes left by the giants who came before.