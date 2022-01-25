When I finished graduate school and went to teach at Brooklyn College, I was surrounded by a very confusing life. In my class, there was a drug dealer, at least one prostitute and several students who needed to learn to write, perhaps for the first time. When I finished teaching, I faced the chaos of living in New York.
That Christmas, I didn’t have much money so I gave posters to my family reflecting what I saw as wisdom.
The brightly colored posters read: “There are so many voices in the world.”
Living alone in Brooklyn, caught up in secular lifestyles, that was all I had to lean into.
These past months, about 50 years later, feel the same.
We are caught up in the cacophony of voices, not just where we live, but all the tugs for truth broadcast from around the world. We live in a time that is overloaded with information and under-nourished by inspiration. Noticing the chasm between meditation and marketing, my poster now would read: “Without a vision, the people perish.”
I am thankful, especially this year, for the celebration called Epiphany. It is an ancient honoring of vision, not just of the Christ child, but of those who search until they find God. Like the wise men, it is not just the finding, but the willingness to journey, to make a quest to follow the star.
The way I see it, some men were courageous enough to step outside their culture because they trusted a vision beyond it. They followed their spiritual Light. What was important to them as they offered gifts for a king was to see and to honor a power above all the powerful.
Without a vision, the people perish, but with a vision, the people find ways to go on despite uncertainty, obstacles and misdirection.
The wise men followed a light without, but also a light within. They were called Magi, but that didn’t mean magic. It meant honoring a truth beyond words. Their insight allowed them to see through the superficial until they somehow found the light. Their journey is like a modern mother who lost her son, yet somehow found the wisdom to pray, as did Barbara Hamm:
Lord, when possessions control our lives
And fill us with a sadness we cannot name,
Help us remember the best things in life are not things.
(And, each time we wander through the supermarket)