I’ve spent countless hours since the late 1970s listening to lawmakers wrangle over how much to spend on K-12 schools. The rhetoric rarely changed much, and neither did the predictable outcomes: When the Legislature fails to meet students’ needs, school districts and the Wyoming Education Association ask courts to intervene.
Last month, the WEA sued the state again. As they say, the only thing harder than learning from experience is … not learning from experience. More than four decades on, the Wyoming Legislature still insists on doing things the hard way. At least they’re consistent.
The latest lawsuit was born out of frustration, after years of watching the Legislature fail to establish a permanent, sustainable source of revenue for school districts. This wasn’t a rush to sue by the organization that represents most of the state’s teachers. WEA’s response to being repeatedly rebuffed by the Legislature was restrained.
Because the quality of Wyoming education is beginning to suffer, WEA President Grady Hutcherson said, the association was compelled to act. He cited increased class sizes, aging buildings and the need to improve school security.
Wyoming teacher salaries were once among the highest in the nation, but those days are gone. The state has not kept up with inflation in their block grants to districts for more than a decade. Salaries have stagnated, making it difficult for districts to recruit and retain teachers, especially in rural areas.
In a series of four lawsuits against the state by the WEA and school districts, the Wyoming Supreme Court affirmed the Legislature must provide a high-quality, fair and equitable education system for every student. No exceptions.
The high court ordered an exhaustive process called “recalibration” to be conducted every five years, to adjust the funding formula based on current costs.
During booms, the Legislature sometimes exceed what their consultants recommended. But whenever the fossil fuels industry struggles, lawmakers look for ways to reduce education spending.
In 2017, the Legislature ordered a special recalibration, with Senate deficit hawks admitting they wanted to use the process to justify deeper education cuts. Many senators complained Wyoming wasn’t getting the “bang for the buck” it should have, compared to the money it spends. These complaints ignored the fact that the Equality State’s standardized test scores were ranked the highest in Western states.
Much to these legislators’ chagrin, their recalibration consultant said Wyoming needed to increase K-12 spending by $70 million annually. At the Senate leadership’s insistence, school funding was cut a total of $100 million over the next three years. The decrease would have been much greater if the House didn’t force the Senate to compromise.
Then, during the 2020 recalibration, experts called for a $100 million hike – essentially restoring what was cut. But the Senate – pointing to dwindling fossil fuel industry revenue – wanted to shave off at least $100 million more. Rather than legislating new revenue sources, for several years lawmakers have used the “rainy-day fund” to pay for a large portion of school funding. In 2020, the House only agreed to cuts if a half-cent state sales tax hike would be automatic if the fund dropped below $650 million.
The Senate refused any sales tax increase, and the House wouldn’t budge. Lawmakers used federal COVID relief funds to maintain the existing budget, sparing it the $100 million cut, but not changing the state’s tax structure or providing the funding that court-mandated consultants deemed necessary.
Now, with extra federal funds drawing down, the Legislature still doesn’t have a plan to fix an estimated $300 million annual education shortfall.
In its lawsuit, WEA reminds lawmakers that lack of revenue is not an excuse the courts will accept. The state Supreme Court has also spelled out in previous rulings that it doesn’t matter that other state agency budgets have been cut significantly:
“Supporting an opportunity for a complete, proper, quality education is the Legislature’s paramount priority (emphasis added); competing priorities not of constitutional magnitude are secondary, and the Legislature may not yield to them until constitutionally sufficient provision is made for elementary and secondary education.”
Wyoming, with a Permanent Mineral Trust Fund worth more than $9 billion, is hardly a poor state. It has the resources to pay for a school system that meets the mandate. Those resources are simply being diverted elsewhere, like the rainy-day fund and assorted permanent trusts. If rerouting existing revenues doesn’t do the trick alone, the Legislature has an obligation to raise current taxes or establish new ones.
“The Wyoming Education Association is committed to seeking justice for our students,” Hutcherson said.
Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle the Legislature “lacks the political will … to do the right thing, because they know they won’t [be re-elected] if they vote to raise taxes.”
State polls consistently show residents don’t want education budget cuts. Yet they keep electing extremist, anti-tax and anti-education legislators.
This is why the WEA needed to sue the state. I hope many school districts join as plaintiffs, to again show state officials they can’t get away with underfunding education and thumbing their nose at the courts.
The Drake’s Take is a weekly column by veteran Wyoming journalist Kerry Drake, and produced by WyoFile.com, a nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.