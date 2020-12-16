Okay, it’s Christmas and it’s time to buy gifts.
The year 2020 has been so difficult to Wyoming business people, it just seemed to make sense for us to reach out and support Wyoming-made products.
Here are some suggestions from some friends around the state:
Bob Grammens of Sheridan Media suggested: Jake’s Lures. Known worldwide but made in Sheridan. Website: https://www.jakeslures.com/ and Kim Love recommends Tom Balding Bits and Spurs. Known worldwide and all made in Sheridan. Website: https://tombalding.com/
Jim Hicks of Buffalo wrote: My annual note would be about Mountain Meadow Wood Mill {mountainmeadowwool.com} — (a wool mill located here). They have the best winter pullover I’ve ever seen. The quality of the wool makes them so comfortable and warm. Knitters from all over the world buy their yarn because it comes from the very best local area wool producers.
Jen Sieve-Hicks suggests Margo’s Pottery is also well known throughout the state for gorgeous “functional art” — much of the pottery is built by Margo Brown, right in Buffalo.
https://margospottery.com/product-category/pottery/
Rock Springs Editor Caleb Smith said he reached out to Trina Brittain, who is part of the downtown promoting Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency. Here is what she shared:
“There is a pop-up store, Wildflower and Company, at 517 Rennie Street in Rock Springs, that specializes in homemade Wyoming merchandise. Bi-Rite/Sweet Sage/ Hallmark is the home for Wyoming gear and more at 409 Broadway Street.
“The Rock Springs Historical Museum, 201 B Street, has a selection of Wyoming literature and souvenirs. New in the community is Wyoming Raised Apparel & Gifts, (The Band and The Brand), located at 204 Center St. This business has a good clientele since they’ve been popular at Farmer’s Markets, county fairs, craft shows, etc. Move over Hickory Farms, it doesn’t get any more Wyoming than a good old-fashioned Kronski from Boschetto’s European Market, 617 Broadway St.” Caleb chimed in: “I too vouch for the Kronski sausages.”
Lisa LeVasseur, publisher of the Weston County Gazette in Upton suggested Wyoming Silvers, owned by Jill and Dennis Hendrix. “They do beautiful work and so all their own silver-smithing.”
Penny Merryfield, publisher of the Pine Bluffs Post, recommended: “Allwayz Manufacturing is a local company, and they do so much with metal and metal art. Check them out at allwayzmfg.com The cross with the Wyoming flag is awesome. Dean and BJ Bowman, have it.”
Steve Steiner of the Laramie Boomerang and Rawlins Times reported the following: “There are so many wonderful shops and stores in downtown Laramie and those neighboring the University of Wyoming campus that it would be unfair to single out any one store in particular. So what I have been doing for our newspaper is at night I drive around town looking for homes and some businesses that have gone all out decorating for Christmas. I have taken a slew of photos and starting this week, will start running at least one photo a day. It’s our gift to the community.”
Josh Wood at the Saratoga Sun said: “As for Wyoming-themed gifts, Saratoga has more makers than you can shake a stick at. Here’s just a few examples: For the leather lovers who love to accessorize, check out Pure Dixie (www.puredixie.com) owned by Dixie and Kirby Berger.
If spent brass and Wyoming stones are your niche, check out Bandita Bones, owned by Jamie Waugh (https://www.facebook.com/BanditaBones/).
Strong Tower Design also specializes in jewelry while having a little something for everyone (https://www.strongtowerdesigns.com/) owned by Ray and Jamie Bernal. And soon to open in Saratoga is County 6 Clothing Company (https://county6.com/) owned by Firewater Public House owner Danny Burau.
Books by authors such as Craig Johnson, Ron Franscell, CJ Box, John Davis, Karen Schutte, Steven Horn, Ray Hunkins, John Waggener, Rick Ewig, Sam Lightner Jr., and others make wonderful gifts. Be sure to shop in local book stores and other local retailers this year.
Pat Henderson in Sheridan said: “Special shout-outs to Bill Sniffin on his beautiful work including our picks of Wyoming’s 7 Greatest Natural Wonders and Wyoming at 125– a great gift for all who love our Wyoming.”
(Ahem) Thanks, Pat.
However, perhaps the best gift you can give, though, is to reach out and help the needy. Support your local food bank programs and reach out to people who have suffered big losses this year. A kind word or an invitation to a lonely person means a lot this time of year.
Mainly, I think people need to support their downtowns. Local merchants were hit hard this year and this is the season when they might be able to get their economic situations helped a little. Plus, when you go shopping downtown you will see a lot of old friends and make a bunch of new ones. Happy shopping and be sure to wear your mask and social distance. It’s the mandate!