When I was teaching at Colorado College, I would stop at a building that housed important research. I would think about the words on the entryway of Palmer Hall.
As an undergraduate, I did research on sensory processes in that imposing space, “You will know the truth and the truth will make you free.” But as a professor, I taught American literature and writing in a smaller space.
Still, the words on Palmer Hall haunted me — how can the truth make us free?
This year, especially, as we live with conflicting truths about politics, legal matters, economics, health, safety and use of resources, it is even more important to understand how the truth can make us “free.”
The source of the quote on this science building comes not from intellectual giants like Einstein, but from a teacher of faithful living. Jesus tried to say to his compatriots that freedom comes not from what we want to do, but from the one who gives us life.
My understanding of the connection between personal freedom and truth begins with studying a text that is sacred for Christians, Muslims and Jews. It is about the first humans who did not see the connection between freedom and truth.
The story of Adam and Eve is not only full of denial and blaming, but deceit. In the Genesis account, it is the serpent who says, “... God knows when you eat of it your eyes will be opened, and you will be like God.”
So, when the first man and woman saw that the tree was a “delight,” they ate of it … and upon questioning, Eve replies, “The serpent tricked me and I ate.”
Muslims, Christians and Jews all know the mistake of thinking that we are the ones in control. Truth is not something to be manipulated so we can get our way. It is something that seeks both the reality of the present and an understanding of the consequences of what we do.
This is the week when we celebrate freedom, and it’s worth celebrating, not just so we can wave our flags, but so we can remember those who made the sacrifice to tell the truth: not just that the earth was round, not just that all creatures evolved over time, not just that pandemics shape the world planet, but that our choices should be grounded in the very web of life.
We belong to each other. One person’s freedom shouldn’t cause death to another. We must learn to see beyond social media and its hold on what we think is true.
When we look at teachers of truth, there is a pattern that broadens our understanding. It includes an openness to what others understand, a respect for the consequences of our actions and a wisdom that values the whole of Life. As one teacher said: “The only real prison is fear.”
This is the freedom to think beyond the truth that others use to manipulate our minds.
When J. Robert Oppenheimer watched the explosion of the first atomic bomb, he looked at the result of his masterful plans and said, “I am death.” That claim in a time of worldwide conflict was his to say, but not ours to believe. Truth doesn’t shrink to our control. Truth gives us the freedom of knowing we live in a world much larger than our arguments, broader than our minds.
It is understanding that we, along everyone else who thinks they’re right, must be humble in the sight of God: “You will know the truth and the truth will make you free.”