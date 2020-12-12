Four days, then we know one way or the other. Maybe. It has become painfully obvious that a tremendous amount of fraud and deceit took place this election cycle and something needs to be done about it. The Democrat party has been cheating at the polls for at least 150 years. (see political history of NYC).
And they have been getting away with it.
When individuals of dishonest bent get away with bad behavior, it does not serve to dissuade them. One might even say it encourages them. They feel it is their right to do whatever is necessary to achieve their victories and so they will. That’s what has created the situation we are in now. This is a true constitutional crisis, not like the phony ones Pelosi had touted for the past four years.
By now you have heard 1,000 times that if Trump does not manage to save the election, if the Democrats can successfully steal a national election, we will never have an honest election again.
But that is not the worst, I have considered calling it the beginning of the tribulation. Regardless of which way it all goes, the next four years are going to be bad. How bad it is hard to say but I think we have only seen the beginning of the riots and burning, the looting and killing.
It is going to happen no matter who wins but will likely be worse under Trump until he gains control of the idiots, and trust me, he will. Do not make the mistake of thinking that under Biden it will end, it won’t. Joe doesn’t know how to get control of any situation much less mass rioting and murder.
Already we see signs indicating just that. “We don’t want Biden! We want vengeance!” On whom I wonder? These young anarchists were raised in the most peaceful, safest, most successful nation in history. And they want to burn it down.
Even now it is becoming more and more difficult to acquire the things we here in Wyoming have taken for granted. Ammunition and firearms, basic paper products, soon auto parts and even greater shortages of food and basics. That is if Biden gets his way and we see more nationwide shutdowns. Didn’t do much good the first time, but why not? Right?
Let’s spend a couple of minutes talking about those entitlements Broadway Joe is fond of talking about. They don’t exist. I realize you’ve paid into SSA all your working life, so have I. That SSA account is in the hands of the government and is therefore their property. If the government decides to send you a check every month after the age of 65, congrats. Don’t take it for granted though.
Anything that comes from the government is a privilege and can just as easily be taken away. Kamala Harris is talking about reducing social security to pay the national debt, a debt she actually has no intention of paying off. Every time the Dems pass a bill it goes up. In fact, then entire congress is the same.
Both parties.
Indeed both parties have used tax dollars to buy votes. We all know it and we look the other way. Just like we have looked the other way for decades as our country has been undermined and prepared for extreme change.
I’ve noticed a not unexpected change in the attitude of Pelosi and the rest of the left crew though. She is suddenly ready to negotiate a smaller relief bill. Biden is now going to “ask the people” rather than issue unconstitutional orders.
Judges in every questioned state refuse to issue orders to recount or audit. They want the whole question to go to the SCOTUS so they can be free of the risk. Their families and their own persons have been threatened and I have no doubt that those threats would be at least attempted. A political organization that has no ethical or moral restraint would have no qualms about attacking a judge. Trouble is, I don’t trust the SCOTUS, especially John Roberts.
What to expect after January? Well, the riots are not going to go away. The Democratic party’s enforcement arms, ANTIFA and BLM, are beginning to operate outside of the party guidelines. In other words, they do whatever they want and Joe isn’t on their buddy list.
The anarchists do not respect Sleepy Joe much less fear his authority, so they’re most likely going to accelerate their activities come warm weather. Trump they hate, virulently, but they also fear him. One of the reasons he has to go is that the Left knows he won’t back up. Trump would come down on the anarchists like Thor’s hammer, where Biden would “negotiate” with them. They are a national security threat and Trump knows it.
Some on social media are saying it is the beginning of the seven years of tribulation. I do not presume to have any idea what God has planned for the next few years, but I figure he’s pissed off. He ordained this country to be a guiding light. We are supposed to be a beacon to the world. The people of this nation not only let God down, they threw Him out to the curb.
We have removed God from the schools and from the public life of this country. Whole segments of our society deny the existence of God and more join them every day. The guiding light is flickering and growing faint.
America is the only true free nation to ever exist on earth. Lots of countries claim to be free but they are not. England, France Spain, Australia etc. They talk and act like they truly believe they are free but what could they do if their government suddenly decided to tighten the grip? There is nothing they could do but complain, until the new government puts a generally violent end to even that.
If you do not have the means to defend your supposed liberty, it is not yours. That is the risk we are facing. The loss will, if it comes, will be painful for the world.