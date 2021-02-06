And God bless his soul. I miss him. Steve W. was a friend to many who lost his life this last summer on the Platte River. I do not think he would have minded going the way he did too much, though he may have argued with the timing. I enjoyed our conversations and friendly arguments.
I called Steve my favorite liberal. A Vietnam vet, he came to Wyoming, he told me, in 1972. Born and raised in California, he never quite lost that semi-socialist liberal view of the world, but loved Wyoming, and its people and most loved him. We were genuine opposites when it came to politics, yet viewed many ideas the same.
He voted for Obama, proudly, and the day after the election ordered a new AR15 because Obama had vowed to outlaw them. He did believe in the Second Amendment and the Constitution in his own way. He didn’t like the idea of a small government and liked the idea of national health care, especially for seniors.
The thing I liked the most about Steve was that we could have very spirited discussions and regardless of how raucous they got, they were always respectful. They also generally ended in a cold beer for me and soft drink for him. That was the point, and it is what should be happening today.
I firmly believe the Steve would be disgusted with the way both parties are behaving today and appalled by what big tech and the Democrats in congress are doing. A needless and useless impeachment, and censorship of opposing ideas.
So I ask all Democrats, is this the way Americans should act? Is this what you really want? Are the ideas you offer so bad that you can’t allow alternative thought? That you can’t afford to enjoy a good, sometimes loud, spirited discussion?
The worst thing I see happening is the rapid spread of censorship. People who attended the protest on Jan. 6 are being fired by their employers, whether they entered the congressional building or not. The censorship of those who believe in the original Constitution is something so low, so despicable that there are no words.
A man writes a book about his time in the service of a president of the United States, a time honored tradition in this country. But now he can’t get that book published in any major publishing house. Beyond that, he can’t find work. Because he believes differently than the left and the left has nearly every major business in America afraid to make a decision, the left will not approve of.
We have a nation being governed by fear and it is a horror that must end. Where we now live, security video and facts are no longer evidence. A cancel culture where the slightest disobedience is punished by banishment to obscurity, and the people making the rules are the shallowest of shallow.
Doing whatever you can to make sure that no one can disagree with you does not require a college education. Bullying and belittling to get your way used to require a severe lack of education; now the bullies have master’s degrees. Actions that once were considered horrible are now rewarded with high office.
This country was built by and for people who wanted everyone to be able to voice their opinion. They wrote the First Amendment for the voices we don’t agree with, not the ones we do agree with. The people who are doing this, from the impeachment of a man no longer in office to the simplest canceling, don’t deserve the right to call themselves Americans.
We have raised a generation of entitled, spoiled people without a sense of consequence. Bad actions? No sweat, don’t worry about it. It’s one of my main pet peeves. My generation, Boomers, took what the greatest generation gave us, promised utopia and look what we have delivered: Ruin.
Our generation decided we didn’t need God, so we got rid of him in public and schools. Consequences for actions were bad, so discipline was outlawed. Learning is tough, so we made it easier, progressively dumbing down two generations. Year after year we fall farther behind in STEM compared to the rest of the world. 77.9 million Americans have low to untestable literacy levels, (NCES Department of Education).
Now it is officially wrong to talk about the amazing uniqueness of this great country. We are to teach our young lies about our beginning and slavery. The people who fought a war for and spent 100 years trying to resurrect slavery will not admit it is theirs to own. Still, they try to blame others. That’s right, slavery belongs to the Democratic party and always will.
The history of slavery is not the only history in America being rewritten. Cesar Chavez, who violently hated illegal aliens, is the hero displayed in honor by Biden. Perhaps the ignorance of history is greater than I thought.
The rioting in Democrat-led cities has not stopped and is, in fact, spreading. Finally the rioters have revealed their true cause, themselves. They don’t care if Biden or Trump is in office, they just hate America. Yet Biden and the left is still not doing anything to stop them, their media still cheers the rioters on.
Joe Biden is not governing, he is ruling like a king; ABC says 22 executive orders, other sources say over 40. The tragedy is that there are so many no one seems to really know. His orders are going to have devastating results in this country, and the world that cheered Biden on because of his weakness on America, will not see very good things either.
We need a Congress that will act like it should and put a stop to such actions, but it will not happen. Not simply because of Pelosi or Schumer. On the other side we have simple RINOs like Liz Cheney; then we have Mitch McConnell who’s wife’s family are among the elite of the elite of Chinese society and naturally the CCP, Chinese Communist Party. Nothing happens and no one gains wealth in China without the approval of the CCP.
It is the No. 1 goal of the media to erase the last presidential election from the thoughts and memory of the American people. The evidence of what happened is becoming stronger and clearer every day, but do not expect the Department of Justice to take any action at all. You hear often how the rank and file of the FBI, etc. are good, solid honest law enforcement officers. I don’t buy it.
I don’t know whether to be angrier at the operatives who perpetrated the theft, the DOJ for their obviously politically driven actions, or us for allowing it to happen.
Americans are spoiled, we haven’t seen or dealt with some of things the rest of the world has seen many times. Not till now that is. Violence in our streets driven not by any particular political ideology, but by a sheer desire for anarchy.
Those now in power and their supporters in the media, tech, Wall Street and law enforcement, are doing everything they can to silence differing voices. Stalin used similar methods to remove all opposing political voices in eastern Europe creating the now well-known one party system known as Stalinism. I pray with all my heart we are not experiencing something like that.
So Steve, you are a good soul. I know that you are close to the Big Guy, so please put in a good word for us. America needs one more chance.
Rusty Rogers is a local columnist with the Rawlins Times opinion page, who lives in Saratoga.