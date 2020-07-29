I must admit that I find watching the news these days harder than I can ever recall. The pain is just too much. The numbers keep climbing with no end in sight. As I watch I keep expecting to awake, only to say to myself “Wow, what a crazy dream! That was just nuts! And what was that thing about the toilet paper, anyway? How did that fit in?”
And so I pinch myself each day only to see that I’m quite awake, and that this is no dream. A nightmare yes, but not some random, beer-induced fantasy.
In desperation, I sometimes turn (naively) to social media thinking that I will find some sort of solace there. And yet, what do I find instead? Conspiracies about how this hideous disease was created by President Obama who, while still in office, worked in cahoots with the Chinese government in order to sabotage Trump’s chances of reelection in favor of VP Joe Biden in this coming November’s elections. (The steps one must take to believe that Trump would be elected in the first place or that Biden would manage to pass by all of his opponents to acquire the 2020 nomination are incredible but no matter, conspiracy theorists don’t sweat the details).
Truly only a narcissist could ever imagine that the deaths, pain and suffering of millions around the world are all about themselves. Such a notion is insane enough. But the fact that anyone would be willing to go along with such thinking – well, that really leaves me at a loss.
We can then add to this madness those posting about how this plague is actually all just some sort of scheme to eliminate coins from our system of currency; the proof, they say, is in the Book of Revelations. Or something like that. (Actually there is a coin shortage. The cause? The partial closure of the economy earlier this year).
And meantime others on my media feed – the majority, locals from this community – still refuse to believe that there’s even a crisis going on here. They mock those who believe that people are actually sick and dying. They laugh at those who are trying to deal with this situation in a real and serious way. Because after all, they surely are far cleverer than those of us who actually studied science and health, or for that matter, who have friends and family who’ve contracted the virus (let alone who’ve died from it).
There’s so much more of course. But just these few examples are so telling of the state of our society right now. After decades of stockpiling weaponry in preparation for “the big one,” after worrying about the aggressive intentions of the Soviets and the Chinese, after years of stressing about the possibility of nuclear annihilation, after sending our boys to Nam, Korea, Iraq, Afghanistan and all sorts of other backwaters, after fighting the likes of Osama bin Laden and numerous other nefarious enemies, we are being taken down not by a massive army, but by a microbe.
To be fair, it is not really the virus itself that is our undoing (though try to imagine if we’d lost nearly 150,000 men in just five months in a war in some random Third World country somewhere). Rather, it is our reaction to it all that foretells our demise.
Just look at the facts. Most states and businesses closed down for months this past spring. With the economy in tatters pressures rose, and soon all reopened as if the virus was under control when of course it wasn’t. Local leaders asked that residents be cautious, and to be sure to wear masks and the like. But residents largely refused, in effect nullifying the entire purpose and intent of the closures. And then, when the corporate sector stepped in with similar requirements (masks, etc.), residents called for boycotts of the very stores and shops that they had demanded be reopened only weeks earlier.
The irony is that this is a country where we are monitored by the government from the moment we are born. We have to register to work, to vote, to drive, to attend school – in other words, to do anything and everything. We identify by a tax number. We carry devices in our pockets that indicate where we are at all times; our every action is known. So yes, the idea of American “liberty” is a quaint though obvious fiction.
And yet, when did the American people decide to put their foot down and decide that they’d had “enough”? When we all were told to work together in order to fight a pandemic that will kill thousands of our friends, neighbors and loved ones. While other countries immediately went into lockdown and implemented stringent policies that could contain the situation, what was the American response? “Now hold on there! I have the right to a haircut! I have the right to go to the beach! And I have the right to go to Walmart without a mask! Because I’m an American, dammit, and no one tells ME what to do!”
So here we are. This is America in 2020 – the land where we demand our rights at every turn, but where we shun our responsibilities, believing that only “sheep” follow the rules.
We outlasted Nazism, Fascism and Communism. We have shown that we can defeat Radical Islamicism. But what the novel coronavirus outbreak has proven is that there may be one enemy we cannot defeat.
As Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry wrote on September 10, 1813 while fighting the British for control of Lake Erie, “We have met the enemy and they are ours.” Revised for a 21st century sensibility, I would offer that “We have met the enemy and, contrary to what we thought, ‘they’ are ‘us.’”
Steven C. Dinero, Ph.D. is the Executive Director of the Carbon County Museum.