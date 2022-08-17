In its recent decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court denounced judicial resort to the doctrine of substantive due process to pour the foundation for the fundamental right to access contraceptives, abortion and same-sex marriage. Since then, the “reading public,” to borrow from James Madison, has expressed deep interest in the origins of the doctrine.

A search for the early development of substantive due process will reveal the Court’s landmark ruling in 1905, in Lochner v. New York. In Lochner, the Court declared the existence of the “liberty of contract” doctrine, a fundamental right protected by the due process clause of the 14th Amendment. The Court’s pronouncement of “liberty of contract,” derived from substantive due process, undercut at the turn of the 20th century, the authority of states to exercise their police power to promote the health, morals, welfare and safety of its residents.

David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and presidential power.

