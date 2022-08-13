The elixir came along just in time. Right when a 71-year-old guy could be forgiven for getting a little pessimistic and cynical, maybe even grouchy, along comes a puff of blessedly fresh air.

It’s enough to blow a geezer’s hat in the creek.

Dave Simpson was a newsman for four decades working as a reporter, editor, publisher and columnist. He lives in Cheyenne. He can be reached at davesimpson145@hotmail.com.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus