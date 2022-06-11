Savers and capitalists seek returns on their money. When money to invest exceeds available sensible investment opportunities, they invest in more speculative ways until a recession corrects prices downward.
In the 1630s in the Dutch Republic, huge profits from trade with Mughal India were sloshing around. Speculative capital was invested in tulip bulbs. In the winter of 1636-37, bulb prices multiplied 20-fold and then crashed, losing all gains.
Cryptocurrencies are the tulip bulbs of today’s economy, crashing and headed toward their true value of zero.
Money is a medium of exchange (you can exchange it for goods and services), store of value (it should not change its value capriciously) and legal unit of account (you can bank, borrow, pay debts and pay taxes with it).
There are two main kinds of money, precious metals (gold and silver) and government-issued fiat currencies. Precious metals hold their value but are no longer used for day-to-day purchases. Fiat currencies such as the U.S. dollar are debased by central banks, losing their value slowly or rapidly.
Given the drawbacks of fiat currencies, some computer programmers tried to invent better currencies using “bits.” A cryptocurrency is a digital instrument that claims to be a currency and to be secured (the “crypto” part).
Bits are abundant, but currency must have some scarcity to retain its value.
Bitcoin, the first major cryptocurrency, uses a deliberately wasteful algorithm called “proof of work” requiring 122 thousand billion billion operations to create one new bitcoin. One transaction on the Bitcoin network consumes 1,700 kilowatt-hours of electricity, as much as a family uses in a month. Bitcoin consumes 110 billion kilowatt-hours per year, 0.55% of world electric production, equal to Sweden’s entire electricity use.
Newer cryptocurrencies may use an alternative algorithm called “proof of stake,” which uses much less energy but can be summarized as “the rich get richer” as new currency units are awarded in proportion to existing holdings.
Cryptocurrencies are not real money as you cannot generally buy anything with them and 99.9% of commerce uses real money. The major exception is criminal markets like ransomware, in which cybercriminals disable and encrypt all of an entity’s computer systems and demand a digital ransom in cryptocurrencies.
Dark web markets for drugs also use cryptocurrencies.
Cryptocurrencies are not real money as there are too many of them, more than 9,000 now, and anyone can create a new one using open-source software. If you want to sell me a car for some MartinCoin, give me a day and I’ll have MartinCoin up and running.
Cryptocurrencies are not real money as they have no real value, especially the ones that claim to be “stable” and tied to the U.S. dollar. As unreal things that people pay real money for, cryptocurrencies have attracted a constellation of dreamers, fraudsters and useful idiots.
Do Kwon, a young software engineer with less than a year of real work experience, began creating cryptocurrencies. His TerraUSD “stablecoin” claimed to be valued one-to-one with the U.S. dollar. To back TerraUSD, Kwon issued another cryptocurrency, LUNA, just more bits.
Only an idiot would think this would work, but hedge funds and venture capitalists invested. TerraUSD had a market value of $45 billion before collapsing and going to zero in the second week of May.
The sector is rife with fraud, such as OneCoin, a Ponzi scheme that netted $4 billion for the perpetrators. Software bugs can wipe out your holdings, as happened to $300 million in Ethereum in 2017.
You hold cryptocurrency in a digital “wallet” on your smartphone or computer, making you a prime target for computer crime. Digital assets are assets that can be stolen from anywhere in the world, anonymously, at any time of day or night, and you have no recourse and no way to get your money back. There is no federal deposit insurance on cryptocurrencies.
Our government is getting involved. You must report cryptocurrency gains and losses to the IRS and pay taxes on gains even if those gains evaporate in the next year. The Federal Reserve may issue a central bank digital currency in the future; this will be the U.S. dollar in another digital format and would not have the problems discussed here.
In Wyoming our legislators, political leaders and the University of Wyoming have climbed on the cryptocurrency bandwagon. My advice to all of them is back off!
It should still be legal in Wyoming for people to do stupid things, including with cryptocurrency, but do not subsidize or tout the sector.
As a software developer since 1976, I have watched the cryptocurrency bubble unfold with increasing distaste. It is unfortunate that my profession has been involved in this multi-trillion dollar misallocation of resources.
My advice to holders of cryptocurrencies is to sell. Bits are not money and never will be.