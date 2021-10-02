There have been many pictures this summer on Facebook of mushrooms.
One gent hiked through Snowy Range and posted several he photographed. The subsequent comments on his post were both scientific and misinformed. So-called experts were offering dangerous advice. No one should be collecting without a guide or reference to mushrooms on the internet.
I am an amateur mycologist. I am not knowledgeable enough to look at spore deposits under a microscope, but I have learned which ones to avoid and the choice ones growing in my environment. And, I have visited with some of the foremost experts in the country.
They caution that even the experts can be fooled. So it certainly is essential for the collector to be knowledgeable.
Orson Wells, when he was alive, was one of the top mycologists in the country. He cautioned me about eating certain varieties after a colleague of his ate a helvella in Canada. Turns out it wasn’t. His meal nearly killed him. Orson decided never to eat that family of fungus again.
Helvella gigas, gyromitra gigas, is a western false morel mushroom never known to be toxic that we had been eating. After visiting with him, I decided that if an expect decided to leave that family alone, I should also. Problem is, some helvella have the gyromitrin toxin. It is cumulative in your liver.
So, if you have any doubts, just photograph or admire. Do not handle questionable mushrooms without gloves. If you get spores of some on your hands and into your mouth inadvertently, you can get seriously ill at the least.
During our early years of collecting, we were fortunate to know Carol Herring, formerly a school teacher from Encampment who got her master’s in mycology. Often, we would drop in for her help. Or, I would box up a specimen sitting on white or black paper and send it to her. By the time she got it, the spores would have released onto the paper to help with her identification.
Since most amanita mushrooms are very common and toxic, often deadly, it is important to recognize that species.
One beautiful variety, amanita muscaria, is full of toxins. It is found in abundance in Wyoming. Some thrill seekers parboil the species and eat it. It is a prized mushroom for “taking a trip.”
Thrill seekers need to understand that mushroom toxins affect your organs. The hallucinations experienced are symptoms of poisoning by ibotenic acid/muscimol.
Another common amanita in Wyoming is amanita phalloides. It is the death angel. It purportedly tastes delicious, but 24 hours or so later death or liver transplant will follow.
Fall moisture can still bring more fungi into bloom. So, if you want to hunt, now is a good time.
Often huge, easily identified puff balls will appear after rain or early snows. These mushrooms can be sliced and sauteed or breaded. The only caution is to slice down through the middle of each one to make sure it is homogenous throughout and that the smaller specimens are not the button stage of a amanita. If they were, you would see the stem and gill formation.
Chanterelles are another mushroom that blooms in the fall. It is a beautiful apricot-colored mushroom that also smells like apricots. It is delicious with egg and pasta dishes. But, since there are dangerous lookalikes, identification is important.
Boletus edulis is one of the mostly highly prized gourmet mushrooms. It is common in Wyoming when the ideal conditions, temperature and moisture are present. Easily identified, the Italians call it porcini, the French cepes and the Germans steinpilz. The only caution about this mushroom is not to eat any in that family with red or orange tube mouths. Those varieties haven’t been found in the west yet.
There are many varieties of boletus that are edible and tasty. Boetus edulis is the best. It usually blooms in the summer, but also can bloom in the fall.
Hallucinogenic mushrooms have been in the news lately for treatment of mental illness. Psilocybin mushrooms can easily be mistaken for honey mushrooms, a delicious fall mushroom. While they have been used for religious or recreation use, it is illegal. Again, identification is essential before eating them.
Photographing and observing a huge array of mushrooms varieties that “bloom” when they get just the right conditions is fascinating. They are nature’s way of composting dead plant materials. And, they have a mycorrhizal relationship with various trees and grasses.
If you are a serious collector or a professional mycologist, one who studies or collects fungi, you learn about those relationships. If you like to eat them, you guard spots where they bloom. It is like your favorite fishing hole. But, this is a hobby requiring personal caution and knowledge.