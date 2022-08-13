Have you ever felt a knocking on your heart, a feeling like you know you should reach out to someone? You know you should help. You know should make eye contact, say something, touch their arm or give them a hug. Your heart is telling you to do it, but you don’t.

You miss a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that you can never get back.

Pennie Hunt is a Wyoming-based author, blogger and speaker. Contact her at penniehunt@gmail.com.

