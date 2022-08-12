Every dog has his day, and apparently so does every miserably inadequate president.

Joe Biden, who has been out-of-touch, tone-deaf and disturbingly incompetent from the outset of his presidency, suddenly has the “Big Mojo,” or at least the “Moderate-Sized This-Isn’t-Quite-the Legislative-Debacle-We-Expected Mojo.”

Rich Lowry is a syndicated columnist. Follow him on Twitter @RichLowry.

