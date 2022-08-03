Some of Rep. Liz Cheney’s most enthusiastic supporters these days are Wyoming Democrats, which is both astounding and genuinely weird.

Cheney has impeccable conservative credentials, plus the bloodline to match. She’s not just former Vice President Dick Cheney’s daughter, she’s his political clone.

The Drake’s Take is a weekly column by veteran Wyoming journalist Kerry Drake, and produced by WyoFile.com, a nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

