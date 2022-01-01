Lost in the paranoia of gun rights is a parallel responsibility — gun safety.
We recently watched a glaring example of this failed responsibility during the Kyle Ritterhouse trial. What responsible parent in his or her right mind drives a 17-year-old son to a rally armed to the teeth with an AR-15 rifle?
And if that wasn’t enough, the parents of a 15-year-old shooter at Oxford High School ignored his problems and left a recently purchased gun available for him to shoot his fellow students.
It is time to keep guns out of the hands of young men. It even is problematic when they should be able to own and use them unsupervised.
Yes, our children join the military when they are 18. But there they are trained and heavily supervised as part of the military. On the other hand, they are not mature enough to be part of an untrained vigilante mob.
Anyone watching the trial of Ritterhouse saw his immaturity. They watched him testify and dissolve into a blubbering mass of tears as he realized he hadn’t been just playing cops and robbers or some video game, but had ended the life of two human beings.
Instead of being appalled at what they had unleashed, vigilante gun rights groups now are using the 17-year-old as their poster boy. One has to ask, for what? Do they want to clone him?
Consider that the emotions of most 17-year-old boys remain stuck in the amygdala, the primitive part of the brain. Reasoned thinking often doesn’t move into the cerebral cortex until later, sometimes into the 20s.
To understand how this affects their behavior, consider that insurance companies have much higher rates for males until their mid-20s. Most rental car companies don’t rent to males until then.
Yet, gun rights advocates refuse to consider these facts. The NRA has pushed gun ownership on children. Even politicians have jumped on the bandwagon posing with their children, all armed with guns.
Our culture is laced with gunfights on TV, video games pretending to kill people and toy guns for children.
Wyoming parents are usually responsible. It is a state where many families hunt. Hunter safety is required for all hunters. Consequently, children are taught hunter safety at a young age. Often, it is part of the school curriculum.
But have they questioned whether they should give kids toy guns or let them play violent video games? Should they not be conditioned about how those guns kill instead of having them for toys?
Fortunately, there have been few shootings and gun incidents in Wyoming culture, but it is epidemic elsewhere.
Still, consider the examples our children are now seeing of some of the political party hacks in the state prancing around armed at party meetings. Awhile back, some these political idiots promoted the right to carry on the university campus at one of their conventions in Laramie. They ignored the law against it by packing their guns there. Obviously, they think students should be fully armed.
In this state of mostly responsible gun ownership, folks like these and some from out of state see an opportunity to stir up gun owners. The leader of one of those groups is in the Legislature now and running for higher office alleging a non-existent problem.
Instead of paying heed to folks like this, consider that responsible gun ownership is the key. And that means parents need to lock up their guns away from children. (Perhaps while we are at it, we need to ensure that those who have never grown up don’t have them either.)
Wyoming is a conservative state of gun owners. The NRA regularly warns them against even a hint of responsible gun ownership laws. They have a mantra: Guns don’t kill, people do.
But unsupervised children with guns can kill. It is the responsibility of society to have laws keeping guns out of the hands of children.
Likewise, it is the responsibility of parents to keep their guns out of the hands of their children. If they don’t, they should be arrested alongside their children for crimes their children commit with unsecured guns.