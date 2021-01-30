“The only exercise I excel at is jumping to conclusions.”
– James Nathan Miller
In today’s world, it is not always easy to differentiate between fact and fiction. For example, about 25 years ago I flew to San Diego, California to prepare a witness for his trial testimony. It was late afternoon when I checked into my motel. If I remember correctly, my room was located on the 7th or 8th floor and it had a balcony that I could easily access through a large sliding door.
I was unpacking my carryon when I heard the sound of a handgun being fired. Having been born and raised in the wilds of Wyoming I was very familiar with such a sound. I cautiously crept out onto the balcony, looked down upon the street below me, and saw a man with a handgun chasing and shooting at another man.
I immediately returned to my room and was about dial 911 when I heard someone yell, “Cut.” I returned to the balcony, expanded my view (i.e. looked at the whole picture) and saw movie cameras, a film crew, a director and two actors.
My initial impression that I had witnessed an attempted murder could not have been more wrong. I had observed the filming of a movie or television show. This experience reminded me of why it is so important that, when trying to discern the truth, we must patiently examine the whole picture.
Asking relevant questions is another helpful way in which we can separate fact from fiction. For example, many years ago our neighbor, named Sharon, decided to build a pond which had a built in waterfall. The pond was encircled with large rocks. When Sharon began planting flowers near and around the pond, I presumed that she desired to create a wonderful neighborhood nature preserve.
A few months after Sharon completed the project, I needed to get my barbecue tank refilled. I was carrying the empty tank near the nature preserve when I noticed a large blue heron that was standing in the middle of the pond. I then clumsily banged the tank against something and the blue heron promptly flew away from the pond. I felt bad because I had chased the large bird away from Sharon’s habitat.
It was about a day later when I saw Sharon in her front yard. I walked over to her and apologized for scaring away the blue heron. A frown appeared upon her face and she began asking questions about the bird. I then learned that it was never Sharon’s intent to build a nature preserve. What she built was a large outdoor aquarium for her pet gold fish.
She then walked over to and began inspecting the pond. Yep, the blue heron had eaten many of her cherished pets. If I had not scared it away, the bird likely would have eaten all of the fish.
So, instead of being a bad neighbor, I learned that I was an inadvertent good neighbor because I saved some of Sharon’s fish. However, I would have been a better neighbor if instead of presuming that Sharon intended on building a nature preserve, I had asked Sharon a few relevant questions at the time she was constructing her fish pond. When attempting to discern the truth, please do not hesitate to identify relevant questions. Then seek answers to your questions from reliable sources.
The ability to separate fact from fiction is one of the most important skills that we must acquire in this life. In the spring of 1972 I was a 9th grader attending McCormick Junior High School and one of my English teacher’s class assignments required that I read a short story about a dog named Gelert. I have never forgotten the profound message that is securely imbedded within the folk-tale about Gelert. If you are not familiar with this story, please take the time to seek out and read about Gelert, the loyal hunting dog.
Please do not jump to conclusions about what is fiction and what is truth. Instead, do your utmost to look at the whole picture and seek answers to relevant questions.