The constitutional issues that the Supreme Court addressed – and answered – in the landmark case of McCulloch v. Maryland (1819) have shaped our nation’s constitutional law for two centuries. McCulloch is of such surpassing importance that a prominent biographer of Chief Justice John Marshall, who wrote the Court’s unanimous opinion, said that if Marshall’s “fame rested solely on this one effort, it would be secure.”

The importance of the issues before the Court – the extent of federal power, the limits of state authority, the nature of the Union, and the principles and methods by which the Constitution should be interpreted – were apparent to all.

David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and presidential power.

