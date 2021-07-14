One of the most basic goals of any K-12 public school system should be to prepare children to be informed and engaged citizens. To do that, they need to provide robust civics and U.S. history curricula at each grade level that teaches such fundamentals as the way our government operates, how to make their voices heard, and the rights and responsibilities of citizens in their community.
Although we don’t know what’s being taught in each and every Wyoming classroom, based on state standards in these areas, we can’t help but say we’re failing in that essential task.
According to a comprehensive analysis of the civics and U.S. history standards in all 50 states by experts recruited by the Thomas B. Fordham Institute, Wyoming ranks at or near the bottom in both areas. In giving the state an “F” for its civics standards, the bipartisan group said, “Wyoming’s paltry collection of civics benchmarks provide almost no useful guidance to educators, and a dearth of essential content is compounded by poor organization.”
In the K-8 analysis, the report says, “Wyoming’s civics benchmarks offer scant and, at times, confusing direction to teachers and other stakeholders.” In its analysis of content and rigor at the high school level, the report, issued last month, says, “Disappointingly, the high school standards repeat several of the middle school benchmarks almost verbatim.”
The only “strength” in Wyoming’s civics standards was that “the benchmarks on tribal government are reasonably clear and specific.”
In giving Wyoming an “F” for its U.S. history standards, the Fordham experts noted they are “marginally stronger than past versions, (but) they still provide far too little guidance for districts and educators tasked with teaching U.S. history.” Again, the only strength identified in the report is that “content on Wyoming’s indigenous tribes is clearly presented.” (That should get even better with the requirement, starting this fall, that K-12 districts implement the new “Indian Education for All” standards that were developed as a result of the 2017 passage of House Bill 76 by the Wyoming Legislature.)
Most shocking, though, is that Wyoming is one of a handful of states that don’t require high school students to take either civics or U.S. history. And since social studies is not part of the state’s standardized tests at any grade level, there’s no way to measure whether schools are doing a good job of teaching these subjects to those who do choose to take the classes.
Of course, some are. In fact, Cheyenne’s high schools have had some of the top-performing teams in the statewide “We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution” competition through the years, and local students have completed projects as part of the Center for Civic Education’s “Project Citizen,” as well. But we’re betting those students are the outliers, and that most graduates couldn’t tell you how many members of Congress are in each chamber, define the three main branches of government at the federal level or even know how to go about registering to vote in Wyoming.
The good news is the state’s abysmal standards were last revised in 2014, and since all state standards are updated every nine years, they will expire two years from now. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow said that means the State Board of Education’s process to update these standards should begin soon.
But that’s not good enough. What about the students trying to get a quality education now? Even if Superintendent Balow is correct when she says “This (report) will be the call to action” that may get the process jumpstarted even sooner, she and the staff at the Wyoming Department of Education need to get busy now, providing resources to teachers, including quality curriculum suggestions and in-service trainings. School districts should be encouraged to prioritize instructional time for civics and U.S. history, and our elected officials should be pressing for better, measurable outcomes across the board.
Superintendent Balow said this week she plans to do just that, noting that “Work doesn’t begin and end with standards revision.” She has already identified the new “Roadmap to Educating for American Democracy” as a good place to start, but as the work is done by the State Board of Education and those it assigns to develop the new standards, it will be up to all of us to weigh in on what we hope to see included.
The potential pitfall in all of this, of course, is the current political battle over whether schools should teach critical race theory could overshadow the more important work to develop a solid set of standards. Wyoming lawmakers have a track record of injecting politics into these types of discussions, as evidenced by the recent development of new state science standards.
In 2014, lawmakers added a footnote to the state budget preventing the State Board of Education from considering the Next Generation Science Standards when developing Wyoming’s new standards because of how they addressed climate change and evolution. Thankfully, a year later, House Bill 23 reversed that action, allowing the state board to consider any standards “in order to ensure that final standards adopted for Wyoming schools promote excellence.”
For Wyoming’s K-12 schools to prepare all students to be well-informed, engaged citizens, state lawmakers should stay in their lane, focus on providing adequate funding for schools across the state and keep politics out of these discussions.
Of course, all of this begins at the local level. We encourage leaders and educators across Wyoming to prioritize civics and U.S. history education. Our democracy’s future depends on it.