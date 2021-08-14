“Misery and joy are both very contagious. So be mindful of the company you keep,” Christine E. Szymanski
During the fall of 1993 my son, Robert (also known as “RJ”) and I decided that we wanted to go turkey hunting. RJ was 11 years old at the time. I heard that the best turkey hunting in Wyoming was in Crook County. One of my law partners knew someone who owned a small ranch near Devils Tower, which is located in Crook County, and we acquired permission to hunt upon her ranch.
Our hunt began with a four-hour drive from Cheyenne to Moorcroft. We decided to spend the night at a small motel in Moorcroft and planned on getting up early the next morning for the half-hour drive to our hunting grounds. If I was more attentive, I would have noticed that there were railroad tracks located near the motel.
About every 35 minutes, locomotives pulling many large railroad cars filled with coal noisily rolled past the motel. The trains rattled the motel’s walls with each passing. My son and I got very little sleep that night.
We awoke later than planned the next morning. When we arrived at the ranch, I loaded my old Winchester side-by-side shotgun, and we unitedly began our search for a nice fat turkey. We enthusiastically explored nearly every acre of the ranch. No turkeys were seen or heard on this day. We ultimately gave up our hunt before sunset and decided to go and visit Devils Tower, which was only a few miles away.
The next morning, we began our drive back home to Cheyenne. However, after an hour or two we found ourselves enveloped by one of Wyoming’s infamous fall blizzards. We had to stop and spend the night in Douglas, Wyoming, because Interstate 25 was closed. The good news was that the motel in Douglas was located far away from the railroad tracks.
The storm eventually moved on and we continued our drive to Cheyenne shortly after I-25 opened up. We were just a few miles north of Wheatland (which is located in Platte County) when I noticed a flock of wild turkeys. The many large birds were standing near the shoulder of the highway. They were casually watching cars drive by. I did not have a license to hunt turkeys in Platte County AND it is unlawful to shoot birds within the right-of-way of a federal interstate highway. Being a law-abiding citizen, I could not allow myself to shoot any of the turkeys. I suspect that the turkeys had gathered for the sole purpose of mocking us. The image of the turkeys remained in my mind’s eye for the duration of the drive.
When we arrived home, we quickly unpacked our gear and returned to life as usual. By all outward appearances the hunt was a complete and unmitigated failure. However, I had a fabulous time hunting with my son. Throughout our adventure, RJ was a pleasant, calm, upbeat, confident, communicative, selfless and happy companion.
I have learned that true joy is derived from the company I keep, not the activities in which I am engaged. It has been a wonderful blessing to continue to associate with my son. Over the past few years we have together ridden horseback through a lush Brazilian forest, fought massive marlin off the shores of Costa Rica and explored the many remarkable amusement parks located in Abu Dhabi.
It has also been a tremendous blessing and honor to work and interact with RJ in our law firm. I was so proud of RJ as I watched him successfully engage a 10th Circuit Court of Appeals judge, now known as U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, in a very intense oral argument. The 10th Circuit ultimately reversed the case in favor of our client.
My wife and I have also been infused with boundless joy because RJ and his precious wife, Teila let us regularly socialize with their five children. Like their father, the joy that they carry within them is highly contagious.
John M. Walker is an attorney and lifelong Wyomingite who lives in Cheyenne. His email address is jwalkwyo7@gmail.com.