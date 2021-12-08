“The soul is healed by being with children.”
— Fyodor Dostoyevsky
My 2-year-old granddaughter Emery, who lives in Longmont, Colorado, recently told her mom that she wanted to “drive to Cheyenne with seat belts on to see Ellie, Wit and grandpa.”
When Emery’s mom (i.e. my daughter, Stephanie) said they couldn’t go that day, Emery began to cry. Stephanie took a photo of Emery’s sad little face and texted it to me. The photo promptly placed a sad expression on my not-so-little face. Oh, how I love that precious granddaughter!
For about 18 years I have been treating my grandchildren to what I refer to as a “special day.” During special days, I let my grandchildren choose what they want to do. Sometimes we go to the park, sometimes we go to a restaurant and sometimes the mall. Regardless of the grandchild, we always visit the dollar store.
After we explore the various venues, my grandchildren inevitably want to go to Grandma’s house for the remainder of the day. When I saw Emery’s photo I immediately decided that I owe her a special day.
It did not take long for to recognize that I benefit more than my grandchildren from our special-day adventures. My grandchildren’s humble and priceless little spirits buoy me. Simply stated, I need my grandchildren much more than they need me. I must confess that I have become addicted to special days.
Please know that I thoroughly loved and love my children, but as Christopher Morley said, “We’ve had bad luck with our kids – they’ve all grown up.”
My grandchildren are also particularly kind to and thoughtful of me. For example, my 7-year-old grandson Bridger knows that I have a collection of little souvenir turtles in my office. He recently attended a rock show in Colorado and upon his return enthusiastically gave me a baby turtle he found at the show. The turtle is carved from a beautiful and large piece of agate. It is now the centerpiece of my collection.
My 5-year-old granddaughter Brielle is also very sensitive and kind. When we were in Abu Dhabi this past July, we enjoyed exploring the water park at YAS Island. The water park had a suspended rollercoaster that caught our attention. I suspected that Brielle would be too little to be allowed on the ride. When we got to the front gate of the ride, we saw the minimum height sign. Brielle was delighted that she cleared the mark by 1 inch.
The side-by-side seats on the rollercoaster are connected to the ride with overhead rollers. When it was our turn, Brielle and I bravely sat down in the seats. When we were securely strapped in and a long bar was pulled down and locked next to our waists, the rollercoaster quickly bolted out into the water park.
I didn’t want Brielle to be scared so I gently reached over and held her hand. She had a big smile on her face. The ride then started to speed up and we encountered many sharp twists and turns. I let go of Brielle’s hand so that she could hang onto the bar with both of her tiny hands.
After experiencing about another minute or two on the wild ride, I felt Brielle’s precious little hand grab mine. I turned to look at her and saw that she still had a big smile on her face. It was then that I realized that Brielle thought that I was the one who needed to have my hand held. My 35-pound granddaughter wanted to make sure that her 220-pound grandfather felt safe on the scary ride. I will never forget that moment.
Please do not underestimate the worth of God’s little ones.