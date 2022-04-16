Olga Sukhenko, the mayor of Motozhyn in Ukraine, was taken by Russian troops on March 23 along with her husband and son. She was tortured and all three were murdered. Thousands of Ukrainian civilians have been murdered, raped or tortured by Russian invaders.
A theater sheltering 1,300 civilians, clearly marked as sheltering children, was destroyed by Russia, killing 300. Humanitarian convoys have been blocked, starvation has been used as a Russian tactic and thousands of Ukrainians have been kidnapped and taken to camps inside Russia. An estimated 11 million Ukrainians have been displaced by war and are refugees.
Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, without provocation, disagreeing with Ukraine’s right as a sovereign nation to freely choose what countries it associates with. Russia’s invasion was ordered by dictator Vladimir Putin, who had previously destroyed Chechnya, large parts of Syria and parts of eastern Ukraine, all while turning Russia from a democracy back into a dictatorship.
By unleashing his army on a free country and a NATO partner, he has shown that he is a mad dog who must be put down like a mad dog. In the words of President Biden: “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.”
After more than six weeks of war, Ukraine is winning, but it will take much more to win.
The Ukrainian people knew the Russians were coming and prepared well. They are a united people in arms, eloquently led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Their courage, aided by NATO armaments, turned the tide against the Russian Army, which is in full retreat in the north.
President Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and European leaders have led a united response to support Ukraine and deter Russia. Half of Russia’s assets have been frozen, Russia’s economy and trade have largely been shut down and NATO’s eastern flank has been reinforced with 315,000 allied troops there, stronger than any likely Russian attack force. Finland and Sweden are considering NATO membership. NATO has supplied huge quantities of armaments to Ukraine, including 17,000 antitank missiles and 2,000 anti-aircraft missiles.
Ukraine, the USA, 30 NATO nations, 53 nations that have aided Ukraine and 140 nations that supported Ukraine in the UN are in conflict with Russia. The USA and NATO are active allies of Ukraine without displacing Ukrainian sovereignty.
As a sovereign nation, Ukraine will decide regarding any agreement it may make with Russia to end the war. We as sovereign nations will decide whether to end any sanctions against Russia.
Because of the number of nations involved, this is a world war even if combat has not yet spread beyond Ukraine. World War II began in Asia in 1931 and in Europe in 1939. The United States became involved through sanctions and the Lend-Lease program long before Japan attacked Pearl Harbor.
We are at war, a war where all the blood is shed in Ukraine, but we have our role as the Arsenal of Democracy.
First, help Ukraine establish air superiority in its country. Supply Patriot air defense missile systems and provide Mig-29 fighters along with any other aircraft types that the Ukrainian air force can operate. Ignore Russian threats regarding such supplies as NATO has enough forces to stop any Russian attack.
Second, help create a superior Ukrainian Army that can recapture all territory, killing or capturing Russians who do not retreat. Provide a million small drones as quickly as we can make them. Mass produce the TALON infantry robot and send thousands to Ukraine. Provide all the tanks, artillery and armored personnel carriers that Ukraine wants.
Third, provide thousands of cruise missiles, of types that only carry conventional warheads, allowing Ukraine to attack targets several hundred miles inside Russia, including Moscow itself. If no military base, no leader, no railroad bridge and no gas pipeline in European Russia is safe from Ukrainian attack, so much the better. Include anti-ship missiles so Ukraine can destroy Russia’s Black Sea fleet. Fund the construction of a new Ukrainian navy, including submarines, in Bulgarian and Romanian shipyards.
Fourth, provide ample funding: $10 billion a month from the USA and 10 billion euros a month from Europe would contribute greatly to Ukrainian victory.
Putin began this war, but the free peoples of the world will finish it. Our terms are death or surrender for all Russian invaders, war crimes trials for all those responsible, Russia to again be a democratic and free country and Russia to pay complete reparations to Ukraine.
Some of you read that and think it is unreasonable. In January 1943 at the Casablanca conference, Democratic President Franklin Delano Roosevelt stated, “The elimination of German, Japanese and Italian war power means the unconditional surrender by Germany, Italy and Japan.”
It was that policy that led to the German, Italian and Japanese peoples being free, democratic and allies of ours today. This war may end without freeing Russia, in which case it may simply be a rehearsal for the next war. Much better to completely win the war if we can.
I have been to both Kyiv and Moscow and look forward to the time when the Russian people, after future decades of freedom and democracy, join with us and with Ukraine in a NATO Alliance that stretches from the Bering Strait in Russia around the world to the Bering Strait in Alaska, a union of peaceful peoples that could be the basis for nuclear disarmament and the final elimination of dictatorship in the world.