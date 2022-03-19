World peace remains elusive, thus raising the question of whether it is possible. Even peace with our country is in question. For, whatever the outcome of this particular election, tribalism is going to continue to tear us asunder. It is not going away soon. Unless we learn to view and treat each other with respect, it will continue to threaten our existence as a human race.
You could argue that we have existed with it for centuries; and you would be right. But, we have become a global community, interconnected and dependent upon one another. All conflicts and environmental crises now have the ability to destroy us. Our survival means we must learn to cooperate and seek solutions in a less adversarial fashion.
Years ago I read a scientific paper by Margaret Mead. She posited that it is biological for us to be tribal. The implication was that we can not help ourselves. This is repugnant to me and I believe that it insults our intellectual potential. While tribalism may be inherent, others share my belief that it can be overcome. It won’t be easy, but it needs to happen.
Tribalism is defined as exaltation of the tribe above other groups. Exaltation means that you raise in rank, power and character a particular tribe or group.
When I was younger, tribes brought to mind Apaches or Navaho Indians. Now it includes any group brought together by common beliefs and cause.
Tribes have been formed to protect not only our physical selves, but have also been formed to protect our emotional selves.
Studies show that it is natural and biological to protect your physical and emotional self. Protecting ourselves from physical danger is obviously inherent, but often our emotional beliefs become so much a part of our ego and our existence that we feel threatened by those who don’t share them. That can cause us to see others as an adversary.
How do we temper that to enable us to live peacefully with others?
A tribe can be a beneficial alliance, but when the tribe circles their wagons with the intent to destroy outsiders, it no longer is.
For instance, politicians are using tribalism to activate our natural fears of the unknown, or of outsiders. Political ads are full of exaggeration and fear mongering.
Consequently, we are being manipulated to respond emotionally to this exaggerated and false messaging about danger from “others” in an adversarial way. The message is that we need to eliminate those “others.”
Unless we use our higher level thinking skills of reason to counteract it, our lives will continue to be directed by those with an evil, self-serving agenda.
Before we even realize what has happened, we will have been led to see outsiders, or those different than we are, as a danger. And ultimately, the tribe will begin to look for ways to protect itself, often with guns and violence.
Today we see all sorts of exaggerated dialogue. In this paper, Rawlins Times, we have been warned by a columnist that socialists and evil democrats are evil and will destroy us.
Religious talk show hosts warn that Christians will have their churches burned if democrats get in office. And our president warns that evil outsiders from throughout the world are flooding our borders and we need to send troops and militia to the borders to defend ourselves.
Women have been accused of becoming a threat to men for speaking out about sexual abuse that has happened to them. Men have been warned that they need to fear for their very existence.
Do we want to live in such a toxic atmosphere of hate and distrust? Do we want to demonize our family, friends and neighbors?
How often are emotions whipped into a frenzy over an issue without the voice of reason intervening? Obviously, each of us needs to activate that voice of reasoning within us.
Stevan Hobfoll writes about Tribalism. He says, “Our advanced brain developed rapidly and greatly to engender the capabilities of empathy, insight, and the ability to step back from the problem and consider its many facets. Humans have the unique ability to think in the abstract – we need to apply that genetic template to politics, religion, work and our views of the “others.”
It is not easy to recognize when our primitive brain is in control, but if we must, step back and question what is happening and exactly what we are hearing before reacting. It is possible for each of us to do that. It is called, using our higher level thinking skills within our advanced human brain.
Our world is facing many basic problems. There is increasing numbers of people with diminishing resources. Our garbage on the land and in the air is poisoning us. Climate change is real; drought is real; epidemic hatred is real; environmental illness are increasing. These issues need to be addressed in a reasoned fashion without the bias of tribalism.
We need to come to the problem-solving table in an atmosphere of love and respect for our fellow human beings.