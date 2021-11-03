Ever year questions arise about aging wild meat. There are legitimate advocates on either side. Years of aging has supplied my table with tender meat, so that is my recommendation.
The University of Wyoming Extension wrote an article years ago saying it doesn’t make any difference. Few people aged their wild meat and so I didn’t.
Then back in the 1970s I was shown the cooler in Adams’ restaurant where well-aged beef covered in blue mold hung. The restaurant was known for steaks that cut like butter.
Still I followed the protocol I had been taught: shooting, cleaning, butchering and into freezer as soon as possible.
One year we were unable to cut it up immediately. The meat hung in the garage for a week. When we had time to butcher, it was covered with mold. I was tempted to throw it away but remembered that mold-covered beef in Adams’ restaurant.
A friend who had worked in a butcher shop helped trim the mold and dried surface off of it. It smelled just fine. It also was more tender than any wild meat I’d eaten.
More research and experience led to the time-honored process of over 50 years our family now follows.
Good tasting meat starts when the animal is shot. Head and neck shots are ideal, though heart-lung is recommended for longer shots. Then it needs to be field dressed and taken home as soon as possible unless you have a cool place to hang it.
If you have damaged meat with your shot, it needs to be carefully trimmed to remove it and any bone fragments. Sometimes badly damaged sections need to be removed and aging done in a refrigerator.
Take the tenderloin out of the interior immediately. It really doesn’t need to be aged. Just clean it up for the freezer.
I used to eat it, liver and heart within a few days, but with chronic wasting disease in the wild elk and deer population, I have meat tested before eating.
Shoulder meat can be ground immediately. But we quit adding suet to it long ago. It can be browned in olive oil, which is much healthier.
As with all the meat, it is healthier if all fat is removed. It needs to be deboned and divided into muscles. That keeps down the tough connective tissue in steaks and roast.
The rib steaks, loins and hind quarters can then be aged. The question asked is whether to skin or not. You get more meat if you wait to skin, but it is also more difficult to skin then. Hides also have dirt and debris in them. My preference is to skin before aging. Cleanliness is very important for good quality meat.
We have a north, outside entrance to the basement. We never put in stairs, so it is like a cold storage cellar. Still, ideal temperature depends on the weather with 7-14 ideal.
Hang a thermometer near the carcass. Ideal temperature of 34 degrees is best, but unlikely to achieve. The warmer it is the closer it needs to be watched. Check daily for mold and smell. When mold first appears, I butcher. Usually that takes about a week.
While we were always careful with sanitation, I now keep a container of soapy bleach water nearby when butchering. I wipe tables down as needed and keep knives clean and sharp. It was told that only bleach neutralizes prions of CWD. But I think there is much still unknown about the disease and caution seems prudent.
Packaging is a personal preference, but I like the vacuum-sealed packages that force all air from package. I’ve not had freezer burn since I started using them. They also keep nicely for long periods of time.
I have been preparing wild meat for cooking for over 63 years. Properly prepared, it can grace the finest gourmet meals. Local legend Martha Hansen Larsen first served me venison stroganoff. It was superb.
And if it is aged it will be as tender as the finest cuts of beef.